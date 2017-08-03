Thursday: My duck

On the way back from the hospital (verdict: no surgery, just finger therapy—yay!), I passed the pond and called for Honey, my female mallard (hen), which I do by emitting three quick whistles. She didn’t come swimming towards me as usual, and at first I thought she’d flown the coop for good, which is going to happen when her molt is over and her flight feathers mature. But then I heard a faint quack, and discovered her standing on the bank just a few feet away from me.

Here she is, displaying the characteristic mallard speculum: a band of violet-blue feathers marked with white on the inner remiges (posterior feathers on the wing). The photos are fuzzy because they’re zoomed in with my iPhone camera:

Both sexes have the speculum, although the male also has an iridescent green head, a lighter belly, and a white neck ring (not my photo):

Why did the speculum evolve? I can think of at least three possibilities (actually, there are more). First, the male head and wing patch evolved by sexual selection based on female preference for colorful males, and the female has the trait as a nonadaptive byproduct of selection for male coloration. (But why not a green female head? Maybe the green head but not the speculum makes you more visible to predators.) Nonadaptive features in one sex that are a byproduct of selection on the other sex are common: the nipples of human males are one example. I can’t imagine that male nipples ever were useful in either natural or sexual selection.

Second, the speculum could be a product of mutual sexual selection (I won’t go into that, but you can Google it).

Finally, it could be a trait used in species recognition—to assure both members of a pair that they are indeed mallards. Of course all three of these could operate, but this description, from a Stanford University page on duck displays, suggests the latter two possibilities, for the feathers seem to be used in bonding displays:

As pairs are formed, both sexes may be observed lifting a wing, spreading the feathers to expose the speculum (the patch of bright color at the trailing edge of the wing), and placing the beak behind the raised wing as if preening. Then just before copulation, the male and female typically float face-to-face and pump their heads up and down.

You can see that cool pumping here, but I couldn’t find a video of the wing display.

As for what the answer is, well, as far as I know it’s a mystery. How sexual selection operates, and why males have colorful plumage, strange displays, and do things like build bowers—these things we don’t understand, as that depends largely on what the females are looking for, and that’s hard to figure out. (One form of sexual selection—the kind of male-male competition that’s led to the evolution of such things as huge bodies in elephant seals and big mandibles in male stag beetles—is well understood.)

But I digress. Here’s Honey: isn’t she cute?

And Selfie with Duck (yes, I know I need a haircut!):