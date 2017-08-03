Thursday: Hili dialogue

How the week has flown: it’s already Thursday, and August 3, 2017. For me that means a finger inspection by the hand surgeon in the morning (I will not allow cutting!) and then shoulder therapy at noon. Posting will perforce be light. What a dreadful day! But I have a duck to console me.

It’s also National Watermelon Day, and I already had my first one this summer: a big round seedless baby that I nommed last week (I sense that someone will note they prefer it with seeds.) Seedless watermelons are triploid, made by hybridization, and because they contain three copies of every chromosome instead of the normal two, when it comes time for the parent plant to form seeds after pollination, the chromosomes don’t pair properly and the seeds abort. That’s why there are those lame and edible white seed remnants in the seedless fruit. (Read here if you want to know more; it will make you a big hit at those summer picnics.) But I add that there are few summer treats as satisfying as a big hunk of cold, ripe watermelon.

Their ancestor is from southern Africa, and they were likely selected in Ancient Egypt. Here’s what they look like in the wild:

. . and the inside, before artificial selection. I suspect these are edible, or they wouldn’t have been selected and cultivated.

On the evening of this day in 1492, Christopher Columbus left from Palos de la Frontera, Spain for his first voyage. There were three ships, and every American can name them. Allthough Columbus is said to have “discovered America”, he actually landed only on what are now the Bahamas, Cuba, and Hispaniola. Here’s the diagram of that voyage:

On August 3, 1778, The theatre La Scala saw its first performance, and on this day in 1914, Germany declared war on France to start a major part of World War I. Finally, on August 3, 1936, African-American athlete Jesse Owens won the 100-meter dash in the Berlin Olympics. Hitler was watching, and he wasn’t happy. You can see the video below: Owens blows away the field but was almost caught by teammate Ralph Metcalfe. Metcalfe, also a great sprinter, later had a career in politics in Chicago, and was in the U.S. House of Representatives for for terms (8 years).

Notables born on this day include Rupert Brooke (1887), John T. Scopes (of the “Monkey Trial”; 1900), Tony Bennett (1926; he’s 91 today), Martha Stewart (1941), and Tom Brady (1977). Today’s Google Doodle celebrates another birthday—that of Mexican actress Dolores Del Rio (August 3, 1904-April 11, 1983), described by Wikipedia as “the first major female Hispanic cross-over star in Hollywood” and “a mythical figure in Latin America. . considered, representative, par excellence, of the feminine face of Mexico in the whole world.” Perhaps in Mexico, but I think few Americans, Europeans, or anyone outside Mexico knows her name.

Here’s a short clip of Del Rio in “Caliente”, and you know what that means:

Those who died on August 3 include Joseph Conrad (1924), Thorstein Veblen (1929), Flannery O’Connor (1964), Lenny Bruce (1966), Henri Cartier-Bresson (2004), Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (2008), and Bobby Hebb (2010; his song “Sunny”, I recall, was a strong contender in our “best soul song” contest). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili had a bad experience with an umbrella:

Hili: This thing attacked me yesterday. A: Don’t be afraid. When the sun is shining it is asleep.

In Polish:

Hili: To coś wczoraj na mnie napadło.

Ja: Nie boj się, jak świeci słońce to on śpi.