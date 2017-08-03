Ducks today! With babies! These duck photos were taken by reader John Riegsecker, whose notes are indented below:

Some duck photos for your Reader’s Wildlife Photos. Two Wood Duck, and two Mallard shots taken at Waughop Lake in Washington State. The second two are Harlequin ducks taken at Staircase in Olympic National Park. The males in breeding plumage are among our most colorful ducks. In the winter they come down to the Sound in our area, but they breed and nest along rapidly moving water in the Olympic Mountains.