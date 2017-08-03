An ex-Muslim comes out at the Secular Conference

While I’m cooling my heels in the hospital, I have a video for you. My thanks to several readers who found this powerful 10-minute talk by ex-Muslim Mohammad Alkhadra from the recent Secular Conference in London. It sounds as if this was the first time he showed his face in pubic as an “out” atheist. He gives a moving indictment of the death threats leveled at (and sometimes carried out on) apostate Muslims, as well as of those appeasers who claim that religion has nothing to do with terrorism. Note that he gives credit to Richard Dawkins for “waking him up”:

Alkhandra (there’s no hyphen in the conference program) is described thusly:

[Alkhandra] was born in 1992. A Jordanian civil engineer and a human rights activist, Alkhadra founded the Jordanian Atheists Group in 2013. He later began to organise help for endangered ex-Muslims to leave the country. He shows his face on camera to challenge the illegality of apostasy in the country.

The video below is also relevant to yesterday’s post, for Alkandra, only 25, surely endangers himself by criticizing Islam. He is eloquent (this is apparently his first talk!) and, I suspect, has a bright future in the secular movement—if he survives.

As reader Hardy, one of those who sent me this, noted:

This very powerful speech by Mohammed Al Khadra at the recent Secular Conference moved me a great deal. I’m sickened by the way in which cowardly hypocrites in the West continue to betray brave people like Mohammad.

The conference’s theme was the plight of ex-Muslims, and there were many good speakers. The videos of the meeting are available on this page.