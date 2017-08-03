A philosophical catfight in the TLS: Dennett vs Papineau

Matthew called my attention to a series of pieces in the Times Literary Supplement (free online) in which materialist philosophers Dan Dennett (Tufts) and David Papineau (King’s College London) battle it out over a number of philosophical issues.
It began with a fairly negative review by Papineau of Dan’s newest book, From Bacteria to Bach and Back: The Evolution of Minds, a book I own but haven’t yet read. In the review, called “Competence without comprehension,” Papineau takes issue with Dan’s idea that consciousness is an illusion; with his notion that humans are unique among animals in being able to comprehend some of why they do what they do (i.e., running away from predators, which he thinks humans can “comprehend” but zebras cannot, for the latter react from instinct or a form of learning that doesn’t involve “comprehension”); and with Dan’s idea that memes are self-selecting units of culture that can spread independently of “the role of human understanding in cultural exchange” (I have to admit I don’t understand this last criticism). Papineau ends his review this way:
Dennett has done much over the years to show how fruitful this strategy [an appreciation for natural selection creating “designoid” features and a rejection of “greedy reductionism”] can be. But perhaps his good reductionism has its own blind spot. He might not be a greedy reductionist but he is arguably a very grudging one. He is constitutionally disinclined to give credit to the powers of the mind, even when it is due. Throughout this book, he constantly plays down the ability of agents to knowingly manage their destinies, and instead portrays them as shaped by processes that unfold unthinkingly.
It is no accident that Daniel Dennett has gained such a wide readership. He is always fun to read. He has few equals at explaining complex topics, and his positive theories are never boring. But his public would do well to take those theories with a pinch of salt. They are by no means the latest scientific insights that he cracks them up to be. The real source of his views is rather a set of peculiar philosophical assumptions that he acquired more than half a century ago.
Well, Dan couldn’t let that rest, and so he and Papineau had a debate in a subsequent issue of the TLS, a debate that comprises a brief introduction by Tim Crane, the TLS philosophy editor, and then two rounds of back-and-forth letters between Dennett and Papneau.
I have to admit that even though this is in a popular book-review magazine, I find a lot of it either above my pay grade or about things that can’t be resolved. (Does a zebra understand why it’s fleeing from a lion? How can we know?). But I suspect that many readers who are more philosophically educated or inclined than I will enjoy the exchange.
But I do have an opinion on memes: I think they’ve added absolutely nothing to our understanding of culture. I’ve discussed some of my reasons in a book review in Nature, and since I wrote that in 1999 my opinion hasn’t changed. “Memetics” is a weak analogy to natural selection that adds nothing except tautology to our view of how human culture evolves. Memetics boils down to this: memes spread because they have properties that allow them to spread. The rest, and the important bit, are the reasons why some aspects of culture spread and others go extinct. You can analyze all that without ever mentioning the concept of memes.
But I digress again; here’s Dan’s widely viewed TED talk on consciousness, designed to show you that just because we’re all conscious doesn’t mean that we’re authorities on how it works. I have to admit that in the series of changing pictures at the end, I did really horribly spotting the changes.
I not know what ‘consciousness is an illusion’ means. Who or what is experiencing this illusion? How can people like Dennett be conscious of it being an illusion?
Unitary consciousness, I’d agree. But just because vision involves the integration of 30 or so cognitive processes doesn’t mean we don’t ‘see’.
My take on what Dennett means is that he is not saying consciousness isn’t real; he is saying that what you think it is and what it actually is are different. Illusion means “not what it seems like”; it doesn’t mean “nothing is there”.
That´s right. He says consciousness (as we suppose: a cartesian theater) is an illusion.
Regards to Memetic, you just can read the whole chapter about it in “From Bacteria to Bach and Back: The Evolution of Minds”. It is Dennett’s defense of the objections you just have made. (Memetic can explain why some memes survives despite do not provide any benefit to the host, for example)
So? I never said that the spread of a bit of culture provides benefits to its host. What benefits, for example, accrue to an “earworm” like “Punch in the presence of the passenjar”? It presumably produces some neurological stimulation that keep it in one’s mind, yet it doesn’t help you to do that. And you don’t need memetics to explain that–it’s neurology!
I will read that chapter, but I have still never heard of a tangible example of a “memetic analysis” that provided anything that a simple cultural/scientific analysis couldn’t.
Why are cat pictures “memes”? Because people like cats!
Regarding whether a zebra understands “why” it flees a lion, I had a girlfriend who was severely afraid of snakes. There was no rational aspect such as “I fear snakes because they might be dangerous”. Never had she lived in the range of a venomous snake. She had never had a traumatic experience with a snake. It was purely instinctive and irrational. And it was intense.