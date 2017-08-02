Humans reunite with apes they rescued many years earlier

In this heartwarming video. a woman goes to a refuge in Florida housing chimps once used in lab research—chimps whom she saved and rehabilitated. Will they remember her? Here are the details:

After 18 years, chimpanzees Doll and Swing still recognize their old friend, Linda Koebner. From the award-winning film WISDOM OF THE WILD, this excerpt captures the emotional reunion between two former laboratory chimpanzees and the woman who helped them transition to a life without bars. Produced, written, directed and narrated by Allison Argo for PBS’ Nature Series.

Have a gander, and try not to tear up.

Now Linda has been told who the chimps are, and it’s not clear she would remembers them after 18 years without this knowledge. After all, both woman and chimps have changed. And do the chimps recognize her? It’s not clear, though it looks like it. Is there evidence that apes have memories that long? I don’t know.

What is clear is that Linda formed a deep and affectionate bond with these animals. And I wonder whether it was really necessary to confine these intelligent creatures in the lab and infect them with bacteria and viruses.

Here’s a similar but equally wonderful video with a man and woman reuniting in Gabon with gorillas they raised in England a dozen years before.