Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on the second day of August, 2017: a Wednesday here in the States. It’s also National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, and I have had a few of these recently, as they’re a nice summer treat (surprisingly, the main demographic who consumes them includes people between 30 and 44). Are these (shown below) eaten in other Anglophone lands? (The gourmet versions, with the ice cream slathered between fancy cookies and the like, can get very fancy and pricey.)





On this day in 1776, the Declaration of Independence was signed. “What’s that?”, you say. “It was July 4!” Probably not; that was when the Declaration was adopted, but at least some signing almost certainly occurred later. As Wikipedia notes:

Historians have generally accepted McKean’s version of events, arguing that the famous signed version of the Declaration was created after July 19, and was not signed by Congress until August 2, 1776. In 1986, legal historian Wilfred Ritz argued that historians had misunderstood the primary documents and given too much credence to McKean, who had not been present in Congress on July 4. According to Ritz, about thirty-four delegates signed the Declaration on July 4, and the others signed on or after August 2. Historians who reject a July 4 signing maintain that most delegates signed on August 2, and that those eventual signers who were not present added their names later.

On August 1, 1790, the first U.S. census was conducted. At that time the population was a little less than four million, and that includes everyone, including slaves. Needless to say, it’s a very rough estimate. On this day in 1870, the world’s first underground tube railway, the “Tower Subway”, opened in London. In 1939, the positron—the antiparticle of the electron—was discovered by Carl D. Anderson; this was the first antimatter particle seen, and, as I recall, its existence was predicted by Dirac. On August 1, 1939, Einstein and Leo Szilard wrote to President Franklin Roosevelt, urging him to start developing an atomic bomb, which began the Manhattan Project. Finally, on this day in 1943, John F Kennedy’s torpedo boat, the famous PT-109, was sunk by a Japanese destroyer, and Kennedy saved all but two of his crew.

Notables born on this day include John Tyndall (1820), Myrna Loy (1905), Shimon Peres (1923), James Baldwin (1924), Carroll O’Connor (1924), Peter O’Toole (1932), Garth Hudson (1937), Wes Craven (1939), and Isabel Allende (1942). Those who died on this day include “Wild Bill” Hickok (1876), Enrico Caruso (1921), Alexander Graham Bell (1922), Warren Harding (1923), Wallace Stevens (1955), and William S. Burroughs (1997). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, little Hania, who used to live upstairs and loves Hili, is inspecting the Princess with a magnifying glass:

Hili: What are you looking at? Hania: I’m looking at the pattern in your fur. Hili: It is beautiful, isn’t it?

Ben Goren writes in from Arizona: he’s adopted a female kitten, Vega, who’s finally made friends with the resident cat, the shy and irascible Baihu. Here’s Ben’s report and a photo:

Vega is wonderful. Perfect bill of health at Friday’s follow-up vet exam (including negative FIV and leukemia results). She and Baihu are definitely friends…Vega thinks Baihu is her best cat friend, but Baihu would still say, _just_ friends. She’s sleeping in my lap as I type. And, of course, we’re spoiling her silly…she (and Baihu) even got quite a few pieces of leftover sashimi after Misa and I ate as much as we could the other day.

Out in Winnipeg,we have a dappled Gus and his friend Fred the Squirrel, who’s looking for peanuts: