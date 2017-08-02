The beast at the breast of the Left

The more I learn about the Regressive Left, the more I see a hidden streak of bigotry within it, and it’s often anti-Semitism. First they threw out Jewish lesbians during Chicago’s Dyke March because those Jews were supposedly expressing Zionism, and then we have the constant attacks not just on Israel, but on Zionism. And of course there’s also the constant demonization of “toxic whiteness” and “toxic masculinity”, as well as the admiration for terrorists, as shown in my post on the Women’s March and Women’s Strike, with the organizers showing admiration for cop-killers and other terrorists. Nobody on the Left mentioned that save one call-out by reporter Jake Tapper, who then was smeared by Feminist Icon Linda Sarsour’s as a member of the “alt-right.”

So far Fox News and many conservative websites, as well as the more liberal Daily Beast, have spotted this streak of hatred and bigotry in Sarsour and her allies, but of course they have their own Christian agenda. (That does not mean that we shouldn’t pay attention to what they say.) Now, however, the news is making its way into the real mainstream press: the New York Times. (You’ll never see it in the liberal New Yorker, whose unspoken agenda is to never criticize Islam or, indeed, any faith.)

The writer who’s calling out the Regressive Left is Bari Weiss, a staff editor at the Times. Not long ago she wrote a column about the anti-Semitism of the Dyke March: “I’m glad the Dyke March banned Jewish stars“. The title was of course provocative, but what she meant was this:

I’m sorry for the women, like Ms. Grauer, who found themselves under genuine threat for carrying a colorful cloth falsely accused of being pernicious. But I am also grateful. Has there ever been a crisper expression of the consequences of “intersectionality” than a ban on Jewish lesbians from a Dyke March?

I wrote about that column here, and have posted a fair amount about Sarsour, a woman who seems to have pulled the wool over the eyes of many feminists on the Left. In yesterday’s NYT, Weiss exposes the bigotry of not just Sarsour, but two of her co-organizers of the Women’s March, all of whom have extolled dubious people and anti-Semites. You can see Weiss’s piece by clicking on the screenshot below:

I won’t reprise what Weiss says about Sarsour and her love of sharia and hatred of Ayaan Hirsi Ali, her fight with Jake Tapper, as well as the admiration of the Women’s March and its organizers for criminals like Assata Shakur, Rasmea Odeh, and Donna Hylton—all these issues I’ve discussed before. Let’s see instead how Sarsour and two of the other three Women’s March organizers, Tamika Mallory and Carmen Perez, have fawned all over the leader of the Nation of Islam (“Black Muslims”): Louis Farrakhan: a Chicago resident and an unhinged anti-Semite. From Weiss’s piece:

What’s more distressing is that Ms. Sarsour is not the only leader of the women’s movement who harbors such alarming ideas. Largely overlooked have been the similarly outrageous statements of the march’s other organizers. Ms. Mallory, in addition to applauding Assata Shakur as a feminist emblem, also admires Fidel Castro, who sheltered Ms. Shakur in Cuba. She put up a flurry of posts when Mr. Castro died last year. “R.I.P. Comandante! Your legacy lives on!” she wrote in one. She does not have similar respect for American police officers. “When you throw a brick in a pile of hogs, the one that hollers is the one you hit,” she posted on Nov. 20. Ms. Perez also expressed her admiration for a Black Panther convicted of trying to kill six police officers: “Love learning from and sharing space with Baba Sekou Odinga.” But the public figure both women regularly fawn over is Louis Farrakhan. On May 11, Ms. Mallory posted a photo with her arm around Mr. Farrakhan, the 84-year-old Nation of Islam leader notorious for his anti-Semitic comments, on Twitter and Instagram. “Thank God this man is still alive and doing well,” she wrote. It is one of several videos and photos and quotes that Ms. Mallory has posted of Mr. Farrakhan. Ms. Perez is also a big fan. In the fall, she posted a photo in which she holds hands with Mr. Farrakhan, writing, “There are many times when I sit with elders or inspirational individuals where I think, ‘I just wish I could package this and share this moment with others.’ ” She’s also promoted video of Mr. Farrakhan “dropping knowledge” and another in which he says he is “speaking truth to power.”

Here’s the photo mentioned above. The equivalent would be if some admired progressive, like Bernie Sanders, were to be photographed with his arm around white supremacist Richard Spencer, with added plaudits. Can you imagine the outcry from the Left were that to happen?

And here’s another Instagram photo I found, with both Mallory and Sarsour extolling this Jew-hating crank in the comments:

But is Farrakhan truly an anti-Semite? Well, that’s been clear for years to those of us who live in Chicago, but let Weiss tell us:

Readers born after 1980 will probably have little idea, since [Farrakhan] has largely remained out of the headlines since the Million Man March he organized in 1995. But his views, which this editorial page has called “twisted,” remain as appalling as ever. “And don’t you forget, when it’s God who puts you in the ovens, it’s forever!” he warned Jews in a speech at a Nation of Islam gathering in Madison Square Garden in 1985. Five years later, he remained unreformed: “The Jews, a small handful, control the movement of this great nation, like a radar controls the movement of a great ship in the waters.” Or this metaphor, directed at Jews: “You have wrapped your tentacles around the U.S. government, and you are deceiving and sending this nation to hell.” He called Hitler “a very great man” on national television. Judaism, he insists, is a “gutter religion.” In one of the several widely available YouTube videos he’s made about the Jews, he told black Americans that “the control of the Synagogue of Satan over our people must be exposed.” He adds: “These satanic ones have not only controlled hip-hop but they control, according to their own words, the very messages that are brought to the public.” He goes on to offer a truly remarkable analysis of the hip-hop industry in which “intelligent” rappers are rejected by the “satanic minds” who insist that they “want filth” and encourage “vulgarity” and “savagery.” This is the first 10 minutes of an hour. Mr. Farrakhan is also an unapologetic racist. He insists that whites are a “race of devils” and that “white people deserve to die.” Feminists will find little to cheer in his 1950s views of gender: “Your professional lives can’t satisfy your soul like a good, loving man.” Recently he told Jay-Z that he should make Beyoncé put on some clothes. He alsoopposes gay marriage. If that wasn’t enough of a rap sheet, Mr. Farrakhan also loves Scientology and believes 9/11 was a false flag operation.

“When God puts you in the ovens, it’s forever.” The mildest thing I can say about that is “Holy crap!” This is someone that Sarsour and her allies admire? How can someone who purports to show solidarity with Jews have anything to do with this man? Even the Southern Poverty Law Center, with its flawed judgment, is savvy enough to list the Nation of Islam as a “hate group” that is anti-gay and anti-Semitic. Both the Nation of Islam as well as its leader have a long history of racism and bigotry.

Remember, t00, that if Sam Harris or Richard Dawkins made any statements even close to stuff like what Farrakhan, they’d instantly be called out and demonized by the Regressive Left. But when Farrakhan says it—and his history and anti-Semitism are no secret—well, it’s just fine. The brother looks great! The brother does not age; God bless him! Sarsour and Mallory lap it up!

What a pair! Do those who admire these women know about this stuff? And if they do, do they care? This just confirms my suspicion that the Regressive Left is deeply tinged with anti-Semitism.

Weiss also answers the accusation that we should be ignoring the shenanigans of the Regressive Left and spend our time going after the more dangerous machinations of Trump and his minions. But this is what I tell myself when I feel bad about criticizing the organizers of what was, after all, a feminist march:

I can already hear the pushback. What’s a few impolitic tweets and photos compared to the horror show of this administration? Save your outrage for the transgender ban in the military, for the lies that spew forth daily from the press briefing room, for the cuts to Planned Parenthood, the shady business with Russia, and, and, and. . . . Will progressives have more spine than conservatives in policing hate in their ranks? Or will they ignore it in their fury over the Trump administration? I am sure that Linda Sarsour, and perhaps the other leaders of the Women’s March, will block me for writing this. Maybe I’ll be accused of siding with the alt-right or tarred as Islamophobic. But what I stand against is embracing terrorists, disdaining independent feminist voices, hating on democracies and celebrating dictatorships. If that puts me beyond the pale of the progressive feminist movement in America right now, so be it.

Most of the people who read this site already agree with me about the reprehensible behavior and agenda of Trump, as well as the way the Republicans are running the government. My fulminating against them, much as I hate them, won’t accomplish much on this site. You can get that almost everywhere. But perhaps I can at least alert the Left to the vipers lurking at its breast.

My lame attempt at a political cartoon:

__________

Here’s a list of all articles written by Bari Weiss, at least as given on Muck Rack. She’s a progressive who hasn’t put up with the bigotry of some segments of the Left.

h/t: Grania, Enrico