Readers’ wildlife photos

Tim Anderson from Australia wrote in yesterday in with some raptor photos. His notes:

Yesterday, I went for a drive through the countryside hereabouts. In the space of an hour I managed to photograph the birds in the attached pics. In order of attachments:

Nankeen kestrel (Falco cenchroides):

Brown falcon (Falco berigora):
Black falcon (Falco subniger):
Australian darter (Anhinga novohollandiae):
Red Browed Firetail finch (Neochmia temporalis):
White-faced Heron (Egretta novohollandiae):

I’m not certain about some of the identifications: most Australian raptors are brown and are about yea big – the diagnostic notes usually talk about the colouration of the inner eyelid.

I also saw a couple of other raptors,  but the pics were rubbish. As it is the bowels of winter here, it may be that they have to be a bit more bold to catch whatever prey ventures out into the open. It seemed like every second tree had a bird of prey in it.

And the Daily Mammal from reader Jonathan Harvey, who is unduly modest about his photo of a Procyon lotor:

I enclose one photo of a raccoon taken a few months ago in one of the less traveled sections of Golden Gate Park [San Francisco]. I don’t know if it is high enough quality for your Reader’s wildlife photoes, but I  submit it.

  1. Randy schenck
    Birds of Prey are very numerous out in the country here in the Midwest of our country and not many Rabbits. Have to go into town to see a Rabbit.

