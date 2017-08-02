Tim Anderson from Australia wrote in yesterday in with some raptor photos. His notes:
Yesterday, I went for a drive through the countryside hereabouts. In the space of an hour I managed to photograph the birds in the attached pics. In order of attachments:
Nankeen kestrel (Falco cenchroides):
Brown falcon (Falco berigora):
Black falcon (Falco subniger):
Australian darter (Anhinga novohollandiae):
Red Browed Firetail finch (Neochmia temporalis):
White-faced Heron (Egretta novohollandiae):
I’m not certain about some of the identifications: most Australian raptors are brown and are about yea big – the diagnostic notes usually talk about the colouration of the inner eyelid.
I also saw a couple of other raptors, but the pics were rubbish. As it is the bowels of winter here, it may be that they have to be a bit more bold to catch whatever prey ventures out into the open. It seemed like every second tree had a bird of prey in it.
And the Daily Mammal from reader Jonathan Harvey, who is unduly modest about his photo of a Procyon lotor:
I enclose one photo of a raccoon taken a few months ago in one of the less traveled sections of Golden Gate Park [San Francisco]. I don’t know if it is high enough quality for your Reader’s wildlife photoes, but I submit it.
Birds of Prey are very numerous out in the country here in the Midwest of our country and not many Rabbits. Have to go into town to see a Rabbit.