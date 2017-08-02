Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ smarts

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “bad,” came with this email note:
I don’t think it’s a good idea for atheists to make a big deal of religion/intelligence research. But it’s okay for a gag.
I agree with the artist, as there’s no useful point to emphasizing the correlation, even if it’s real. If Jesus is citing a real study, and you know of it (I don’t), please put it in the comments.
Here is the meta-analysis: http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/1088868313497266?journalCode=psra
And here is the latest study: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40806-017-0101-0
Sounds about right so it must be.
Not quite the same thing, of course, but there was a Pew survey a few years back that found that non-believers in the US actually know more about religion than believers do.
Well that just shows how dumb non-believers are, investing all that effort in knowing about something they don’t believe. 😉
cr
I don’t want to appear dense but perhaps the believers don’t want to know more about their religions.
Form may be more important to them than substance.
Reading the Bible is a good religion antidote. When I was a kid my Sunday mass [Catholic, UK] was in Latin – when they went to English I became aware of the absurdities & horror of what is a blood cult.
I think the Vatican has realised the error of letting peasants [such as me] understand the language of the rites & there is now a return to Latin in places…
