Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ smarts

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “bad,” came with this email note:

I don’t think it’s a good idea for atheists to make a big deal of religion/intelligence research. But it’s okay for a gag.

I agree with the artist, as there’s no useful point to emphasizing the correlation, even if it’s real. If Jesus is citing a real study, and you know of it (I don’t), please put it in the comments.

    Randy schenck
      Posted August 2, 2017 at 8:56 am

      Sounds about right so it must be.

  Ken Kukec
    Posted August 2, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Not quite the same thing, of course, but there was a Pew survey a few years back that found that non-believers in the US actually know more about religion than believers do.

    infiniteimprobabilit
      Posted August 2, 2017 at 8:57 am

      Well that just shows how dumb non-believers are, investing all that effort in knowing about something they don’t believe. 😉

      cr

    Tom
      Posted August 2, 2017 at 9:03 am

      I don’t want to appear dense but perhaps the believers don’t want to know more about their religions.
      Form may be more important to them than substance.

      Michael Fisher
        Posted August 2, 2017 at 9:14 am

        Reading the Bible is a good religion antidote. When I was a kid my Sunday mass [Catholic, UK] was in Latin – when they went to English I became aware of the absurdities & horror of what is a blood cult.

        I think the Vatican has realised the error of letting peasants [such as me] understand the language of the rites & there is now a return to Latin in places…

  Ant (@antallan)
    Posted August 2, 2017 at 9:23 am

    🎶

