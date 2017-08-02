Honey the Duck preening

I should have filmed this sideways or something, as the iPhone video isn’t that great. However, here you see my duck Honey having a postprandial preen, spreading oil over her feathers, dunking herself, and having a good shake. I’m told she’s the mother and non the timid daughter, because she’s molting and only adults molt. This explains why she’s still here when all her offspring have flown off to Ceiling Cat knows where.

Ducks oil their feathers by picking up oil from a gland at the base of their tail, the uropygial gland. They use their bills to spread this oil over their bodies. When Honey dunks herself in the water, it just rolls off in droplets: water off a duck’s back!

Soon her feathers will be big enough to fly and she’ll be gone. And I’ll be an empty nester!

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on August 2, 2017 at 11:00 am and filed under animal behavior, ducks. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

4 Comments

  1. OwnShadow
    Posted August 2, 2017 at 11:17 am | Permalink

    I can’t decide if ‘Ducks blown by the Wind’ is horrifying or hilarious. But it’s a great video.

    Reply
  2. Randy schenck
    Posted August 2, 2017 at 11:19 am | Permalink

    Yes, I think they molt before the kids arrive so they cannot leave. I thought, in some cases both male and female molt?

    Reply
  3. Mary Kay O. Lazarus
    Posted August 2, 2017 at 11:47 am | Permalink

    La Jolie Rousse would like to know, please, why you do not include dogs among your wonderful, enriching posts. Jolie is a red Standard Poodle.

    >

    Reply
    • Randy schenck
      Posted August 2, 2017 at 12:13 pm | Permalink

      Well, at least the question is not coming from a duck.

      Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: