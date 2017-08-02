Fewer than 500 to go!

Be still, my beating heart! For some reason subscriptions have picked up lately (I suspect it’s the euthanasia posts), so could it be possible that we’ll reach 50,000 subscribers before I leave for Poland in a month?
-
« Home
-
-
RSS Feeds
-
Twitter Updates
- RT @DanKaszeta: OK. There's several layers of fun to be had with this screen shot. https://t.co/IIVj3qloXM 12 minutes ago
____________
____________
____________
____________
-
Proper use of the word “Fewer”!
My day is made.
Welcome one and all.
But how many of those 49,545 are cats? Since each cat has to be multiplied by nine, then only 7 cats already subscribed would put you over 50 K.
I keep track of this site via an RSS feed that displays on my browser home page along with other sites through a web service called igHome, so if I understand this properly, I’m not counted among the almost 50,000 subscribers.
Apparently if I was to subscribe I’d add to the count, but that would also unnecessarily stuff my email box without actually increasing the number of readers of this site.
I suspect that I’m not the only regular reader who is not a “subscriber.” I’m not sure what to make of that, aside from the conclusion that the number of readers of this site probably exceeded 50,000 a long time ago.