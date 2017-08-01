Women in Istanbul stage “Don’t Mess With My Outfit” march against increasing Islamic modesty standards

In 1980, the Turkish government banned the wearing of the hijab (headscarf) in public places and by public employees, but lifted that ban in 2013, which is meet and proper in a democratic country, especially one that’s 95% Muslim. (Kemal Atatürk, despite his secularization of the country, never banned the headscarf or any garb except the fez, veil, and turban; he apparently thought that headscarves would disappear over time.) Just this year, the lifting of the hijab ban extended to members of the military—all part of Erdogan’s program of increasing theocracy. But I have no issue with allowing hijabs, since there should be religious freedom and the headscarf doesn’t interfere with any public duties.

There is a downside to this, though, one I learned of when visiting and lecturing at the public Middle East Technical University (METU) in Ankara some time ago—when the hijab was still banned there. As I’ve recounted before, I asked a group of uncovered, hijab-less women students whether they favored the hijab ban. They did, unanimously. When I asked them why, they told me that were hijabs allowed, the covered women would shame the uncovered ones, telling them that they were “not good Muslims.” (These students were liberal Muslims, and I and several professors went drinking and dancing with them to celebrate the end of my visit.)

Apparently this kind of hijab-shaming, and general shaming of uncovered women, is become more common in Turkey now that Erdogan is in power, which coincides with a lot more public wearing of the hijab and a greater public religiosity. And many Turkish women, especially in the modern and cosmopolitan city of Istanbul, don’t like it. As Reuters reported four days ago, on July 26 hundreds of Turkish women demonstrated for the right to wear whatever they want without being shamed. While there’s no prohibition of Western clothing, the shaming of women showing leg and other “offensive” parts is growing right along with Turkey’s theocracy. As Reuters notes:

The march, dubbed “Don’t Mess With My Outfit”, started in the Kadikoy district on the Asian side of the city. Women chanted slogans and carried denim shorts on hangers as examples of the type of clothing some men say they find unacceptable. “We will not obey, be silenced, be afraid. We will win through resistance,” the crowds chanted, holding up posters and LGBT rainbow flags. Istanbul has long been seen as a relatively liberal city for women and gay people. But critics say President Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party have shown little interest in expanding rights for minorities, gays and women, and are intolerant of dissent. Protesters say there has been an increasing number of verbal and physical attacks against women for their choice of clothing.

Here’s one example of the growing shaming:

In one incident in June, a young woman, Asena Melisa Saglam, was attacked by a man on a bus in Istanbul for wearing shorts during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Video of the incident showed the man hitting her while the bus driver watched.

Here’s a video of the attack: first the man slaps her in the face with a newspaper, and then roughs her up after she confronts him. He was later arrested:

And more:

In another incident, Canan Kaymakci, was harassed on the street in Istanbul when a man accused her of wearing provocative clothing, saying she should be careful because she was “turning people on”. Another woman, Aysegul Terzi, was called a devil and kicked by a man on a public bus, also for wearing shorts. Footage showed the man telling her that those who wear shorts “should die”.

This is the kind of harassment that happens when an article of clothing becomes a sign of moral virtue—exactly what the women of METU were afraid of. In such a coercive climate, how can you call wearing the hijab a “choice”?

Below is a video of the women of Istanbul demonstrating against that coercion. I like the fact that a hijabi is among them, saying that her sisters should be able to dress as they want. The demonstrators were joined by gays and transgender people, since the Turkish government banned Istanbul’s Gay Pride march scheduled for last June.

Jebus, I hate what is happening to this country. If you spent some time there, you’d be as sad as I am about what Erdogan’s creeping theocracy is doing to a vibrant country full of lovely people.