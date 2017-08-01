Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s August! It’s August! August 1, 2017, and I am not really excited, for it means that summer is slipping by, and even though I’m long past the age of schooling, it was on this date that I began to feel queasy when I was a child. It was to buy new clothes and notebooks, and the thought of no fun and loads of homework loomed. And just as many of us still have the dreaded “final exam” dream years after college, so the specter of August still haunts us. August 1 is also National Raspberry Cream Pie Day, but never having seen one of these strange beasts, I’ll move on to note that it’s Yorkshire Day in England. In honor of that, here’s the famous Monty Python sketch, “Four Yorkshire Men”. (Not being familiar with Yorkshire, I’ll ask for a Brit to tell us what the stereotype is being mockd.)

On this day in 1774, British researcher Joseph Priestly discovered oxygen, or rather rediscovered it, for the German-Swedish chemist Carl Wilhelm Scheele had found it earlier but never published his findings. Exactly sixty years later, the Slavery Abolition Act of 1833 took effect, outlawing slavery throughout the British Empire. On August 1, 1936, “Hitler’s Olympics” opened in Berlin, famously starring a black man, Jesse Owens, who won four gold medals, greatly discomfiting the Führer. On this day in 1944, as Soviet troops approached Warsaw, the Polish Underground began the Warsaw Uprising against the Germans. Sadly, they were crushed, and it’s said that the Soviets held back entering the city to allow the Germans to destroy a group of Poles who might have resisted Soviet occupation. On this day in 1966, Charles Whitman, having climbed atop “The Tower” on the University of Texas campus in Austin, shot and killed 16 people before he was killed by police. And on August 1, 2008, a terrible series of mishaps on the mountain K2 killed eleven climbers.

Notables born on this day include Francis Scott Key, composer of the U.S. national anthem (1779), Herman Melville (1819), Eric Shipton (1907), evolutionist W. D. Hamilton (1936), Jerry Garcia (1942), and a bunch of athletes who I don’t know. Those who died on this day include Calamity Jane (1903), Francis Gary Powers (1977), Corazon Aquino (2009), and Cilla Black (2015). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the Princess exercises her major obsession:

Hili: We have no alternative. A: To doing what? Hili: To retreating in the direction of the refrigerator.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie mamy alternatywy.

Ja: W jakiej sprawie?

Hili: W sprawie wycofania się w pobliże lodówki.

It’s been hot out in Winnipeg, and Gus spends a lot of time snoozing and sprawling outdoors:

Heather Hastie sent this tw**t, saying that “it’s better than kittens.” She might be right, but only as a photo:

Vole sleeping in an iris flower pic.twitter.com/CWZ7E61lMq — Life on Earth (@planetepics) July 31, 2017

. . .but she added a cat one, too:

That's an awfully hostile cookie… pic.twitter.com/nxGTvsJ1GV — Life on Earth (@planetepics) July 31, 2017