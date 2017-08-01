My duck

Her name is “Honey” because she’s brown. Isn’t she a beaut?

Lunchtime! My latest order of mealworms is on the way, as she needs protein, but I ran out.

8 Comments

  1. claudia baker
    Part of her beauty is all the great & healthy food you have been giving her (not to mention care & attention). Nice job! She’s gorgeous!

  2. Mark R.
    She is a lovely specimen and “Honey” is a great name.

    I wanted to introduce you to another insect food. It is a healthier alternative to mealworms, but I don’t know if they’re more expensive or not. I feed them to my turtles and they love them, but they are marketed more towards food for chickens and ducks.

    Anyway, they are dried soldier fly larvae. Here’s the link on Amazon.

    https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00HJD7TX2/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o07_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

    If the link doesn’t work, you can find it by searching: 1lb Tasty Grubs Dried Black Soldier Fly Larvae Bag Made in USA

    • Jenny Haniver
      Yum.

    • whyevolutionistrue
      Thanks; I’ll try those if she hangs around. But the Duck Clock suggests that she’ll soon fly away.

      I have to do an Amazon order soon anyway.

  3. dabertini
    Do ducks not get enough protein from corn and peas, which imho taste much better than mealworms?

    • whyevolutionistrue
      Actually, I don’t know; that’s why I’m getting mealworms to be on the safe side. I’d give her steak if she’d eat it!

  4. Miss Ironfist
    Lovely!

  5. Larry Smith
    Nice photos… all you need is to see some fish under the water to turn it into an Escher-like “Three Worlds” view!

