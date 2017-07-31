Scaramucci deep-sixed; can things get any worse in the White House?

The Washington Post just reported that, after only ten days on the job, Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has been fired—at the request of Chief of Staff John Kelly (and surely with Drumpf’s approval).
Scaramucci’s brief tenure in the role had been marked by turmoil as he feuded publicly with former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus. Scaramucci’s arrival at the White House prompted former press secretary Sean Spicer to resign in protest.
The abrupt decision signals that Kelly is moving quickly to assert control over the West Wing, which has been characterized by interpersonal disputes and power struggles during Trump’s six months in office.
The retired Marine general, who was sworn in Monday morning, was brought into the White House in the hope that he will bring military-style disciple to Trump’s staff. He has been fully empowered by the president to make significant changes to the organization, White House officials and outside advisers said.
Can the chaos of the Trump administration—the kneejerk policy decisions, the ever-changing parade of officials, the unhinged tweets, and the failure to do anything substantive, much less salubrious—get any worse? I lived through the Nixon and Reagan administrations, and have seen lots of incompetence and lies in the White House, but nothing’s even come close to this. I just hope that some of those who voted for Trump are starting to see what a monster they created, or rather put into power.
“In the future, everybody will work in the White House for 15 minutes” – Andy Warhol
Freddie Mercury was wrong, they did let him go.
Frighteningly enough, he did do the fandango!
Hiring him was a huge mistake. He needed to go.
Unfortunately, I saw a representative from ‘Trump Country’ on one of the Sunday morning News programs. He was a Right-wing Talk Radio guy from Cincinnati and kept referring to 45 as ‘The Trumpster’. His folks were thrilled with the man. Why? “Gasoline is $1.99 a gallon. The stock market is at new highs. Unemployment is near 4% so we’re now down to those folks who won’t work if you put a gun to their head, and they just opened a new metallurgical factory in our county. Those folks on the East Coast have no idea what matters.”
It was very eye-opening. I fear that 45 will be in office for 8 years unless the good economic news (primarily a result of the previous administration’s work and some luck) changes. We forget that pocketbook issues are stronger than anything we see in this eternal circus/soap opera of a WHite House.
The most dysfunctional regime since Caligula?
Let’s see if the pending sale of Scaramucci’s hedge fund to a Chinese conglomerate (which is allegedly overpaying for influence) falls through. That would be telling.