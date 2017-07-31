Scaramucci deep-sixed; can things get any worse in the White House?

The Washington Post just reported that, after only ten days on the job, Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has been fired—at the request of Chief of Staff John Kelly (and surely with Drumpf’s approval).

Scaramucci’s brief tenure in the role had been marked by turmoil as he feuded publicly with former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus. Scaramucci’s arrival at the White House prompted former press secretary Sean Spicer to resign in protest. The abrupt decision signals that Kelly is moving quickly to assert control over the West Wing, which has been characterized by interpersonal disputes and power struggles during Trump’s six months in office. The retired Marine general, who was sworn in Monday morning, was brought into the White House in the hope that he will bring military-style disciple to Trump’s staff. He has been fully empowered by the president to make significant changes to the organization, White House officials and outside advisers said.

Can the chaos of the Trump administration—the kneejerk policy decisions, the ever-changing parade of officials, the unhinged tweets, and the failure to do anything substantive, much less salubrious—get any worse? I lived through the Nixon and Reagan administrations, and have seen lots of incompetence and lies in the White House, but nothing’s even come close to this. I just hope that some of those who voted for Trump are starting to see what a monster they created, or rather put into power.

#scaramucci Bye Bye Mooch … we hardly knew ye … THANK GOD! pic.twitter.com/WEm1e6wsIr — Keep2020Alive (@Keep2020Alive) July 31, 2017