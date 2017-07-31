I’m sad to report that actor and playwright Sam Shepard died Thursday at his home in Kentucky. He was just 73, but was the victim of ALS, a horribly cruel disease. (His death was, I believe, just announced today.)

Shepard wrote 44 plays (one of which, “Buried Child” won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1979) and appeared in numerous movies. Two of my favorite performances are his portrayal of Chuck Yeager in the movie “The Right Stuff” (he was nominated for a best supporting actor Oscar for that one, but didn’t win) and his portrayal of the rich farmer in the underrated but beautiful movie “Days of Heaven.” He also co-wrote another good film, “Paris, Texas”, as well the screenplay for 13 other films.

Here’s a clip of Shepard as Yeager in “The Right Stuff,” an excellent movie. In this scene, after a test pilot’s funeral, Yeager sees the Bell X-1, the ship in which he’d be the first pilot to break the sound barrier:

Sam Shepard. Whenever he came on-screen, you knew you were in good hands. A frame from "Days of Heaven." May he rest in love. pic.twitter.com/DQc0fy7EqN — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 31, 2017