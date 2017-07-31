Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on the last day of July, 2017. As August begins tomorrow, the long sobs of the violins of autumn will begin to wound my heart with a monotonous languor. It’s National Cotton Candy Day (I believe it’s called “candy floss” in Britain), a pretty useless confection containing only sugar and a bit of dye. And it’s also Ka Hae Hawaii Day, celebrating the state flag of Hawaii, which looks like this:
It’s the only U.S. state flag that also contains the flag of a foreign nation. Can you guess why?
On this day in 1492, the same year that Columbus sailed the ocean blue, his patrons King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella expelled all the Jews from Spain via the Alhambra Decree. This was to prevent the remaining Jews from influencing those Jews who had already converted to Catholicism. July 31, 1970 was also Black Tot Day, the last day that sailors in the Royal Navy were given their official rum ration. Curiously, the bibulous Aussies had abolished the rum ration in 1921. After Britain abolished the obligatory tot, the Royal Canadian Navy followed suit on March 31, 1972, followed by the very last Commonwealth navy to abolish the ration, the Royal New Zealand Navy, which deep-sixed the tot on February 27, 1990. I’ve read, however, that the British Royal Navy tried to compensate by allowing sailors to buy three daily cans of beer in the ship’s canteen rather than two. That’s not much solace compared to free rum.
You can buy a bottle of the unused “last consignment” rum for about $1200.
Here’s a short video about the End of the Tot (note the black armbands on the mourning sailors):
On this day in 2006, Fidel Castro ceded power to his brother Raúl, and, on July 31, 2012, Michael Phelps broke the Olympic record of Russian gymnast Larisa Latynina by winning yet another gold medal in swimming. Phelps is now by far the most decorated Olympian of modern times, with a total of 28 medals—23 of them gold. Now he’s racing virtual sharks.
Notables born on this day include Milton Friedman (1912), Primo Levi (1919), Geraldine Chaplin (1944), and J. K. Rowling (1965). Those who died on this day include Ignatius of Loyola (1556), Franz Liszt (1886), Bud Powell (1966), and Gore Vidal (2012). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the princess is seeking solitude in the empty upstairs apartment:
Hili: I told you not to come here.A: You didn’t tell me why.Hili: Everybody needs some privacy.
In Polish:
Hili: Mówiłam, żebyś tu nie przychodził.
Ja: Nie powiedziałaś dlaczego.
Hili: Każdy potrzebuje trochę prywatności.
Here’s a tw**t found by Heather Hastie:
And here’s a nice cartoon produced by reader Pliny the in Between with a double-entendre title: “Nero my God to thee”:
And here’s a black dog for Black Dog Day:
FFRF website also tells us that Nobel Prize winner Dr. Paul D. Boyer was born in 1918.
He’s 99 today!!
Flag experts, who sometimes have to deal with vexatious issues, are known as vexillologists. Those who are interested in other guest appearances of the Union Flag on flags are invited to peek up various flagpoles here… http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-35890670
They retained their official rations of sodomy and the lash?
Baby elephant’s first day at the beach is a real smile maker. Relief from any more news about Nero. Hili is beginning to make more and more sense to me as I soften with age like an over-ripe banana. 😎
It is interesting that Spain was among the last European countries to expel the Jews. England and France, for instance, did it much erlier, England in 1290.
In the history of Columbus and the financing by Spain for his voyages it is likely part of the cost was provided by money stolen from Jews.
Can confirm cotton candy is called candy floss in the UK. Australians call it Fairy Floss
and in South Africa it is Spookasem – ghost breath
Sounds . . . gratifying.
Pretty good – It tweets while Washington burns. Hili just needs some alone time.
Long ago when I was in the service there was no free rum, just a thing called the Class VI store (liquor store). There was also Happy Hour in the clubs when the drinks were half price (15 cents vs the regular 30 cents)