Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on the last day of July, 2017. As August begins tomorrow, the long sobs of the violins of autumn will begin to wound my heart with a monotonous languor. It’s National Cotton Candy Day (I believe it’s called “candy floss” in Britain), a pretty useless confection containing only sugar and a bit of dye. And it’s also Ka Hae Hawaii Day, celebrating the state flag of Hawaii, which looks like this:

It’s the only U.S. state flag that also contains the flag of a foreign nation. Can you guess why?

On this day in 1492, the same year that Columbus sailed the ocean blue, his patrons King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella expelled all the Jews from Spain via the Alhambra Decree. This was to prevent the remaining Jews from influencing those Jews who had already converted to Catholicism. July 31, 1970 was also Black Tot Day, the last day that sailors in the Royal Navy were given their official rum ration. Curiously, the bibulous Aussies had abolished the rum ration in 1921. After Britain abolished the obligatory tot, the Royal Canadian Navy followed suit on March 31, 1972, followed by the very last Commonwealth navy to abolish the ration, the Royal New Zealand Navy, which deep-sixed the tot on February 27, 1990. I’ve read, however, that the British Royal Navy tried to compensate by allowing sailors to buy three daily cans of beer in the ship’s canteen rather than two. That’s not much solace compared to free rum.

You can buy a bottle of the unused “last consignment” rum for about $1200.

Here’s a short video about the End of the Tot (note the black armbands on the mourning sailors):

On this day in 2006, Fidel Castro ceded power to his brother Raúl, and, on July 31, 2012, Michael Phelps broke the Olympic record of Russian gymnast Larisa Latynina by winning yet another gold medal in swimming. Phelps is now by far the most decorated Olympian of modern times, with a total of 28 medals—23 of them gold. Now he’s racing virtual sharks.

Notables born on this day include Milton Friedman (1912), Primo Levi (1919), Geraldine Chaplin (1944), and J. K. Rowling (1965). Those who died on this day include Ignatius of Loyola (1556), Franz Liszt (1886), Bud Powell (1966), and Gore Vidal (2012). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the princess is seeking solitude in the empty upstairs apartment:

Hili: I told you not to come here. A: You didn’t tell me why. Hili: Everybody needs some privacy.

In Polish:

Hili: Mówiłam, żebyś tu nie przychodził.

Ja: Nie powiedziałaś dlaczego.

Hili: Każdy potrzebuje trochę prywatności.

Here’s a tw**t found by Heather Hastie:

Baby elephant's first day at the beach pic.twitter.com/27NlwepIaI — Life on Earth (@planetepics) July 31, 2017

And here’s a nice cartoon produced by reader Pliny the in Between with a double-entendre title: “Nero my God to thee”:

And here’s a black dog for Black Dog Day: