When evolution goes wrong. . .

Here’s a cartoon sent by reader Thomas; it’s from “Wrong Hands“, drawn by John Atkinson:

I don’t mind the birds evolving from dinosaurs, or the evolutionary stasis of the platypus (if indeed there was any stasis, for the earliest monotremes, which did exist about 110 million years ago, looked nothing like a platypus). But oy, those Crocs!

4 Comments

  1. Mark R.
    Posted July 30, 2017 at 2:37 pm | Permalink

    It looks like something evolved on the platypus…parentheses around the eyes.

    Reply
    • GBJames
      Posted July 30, 2017 at 2:58 pm | Permalink

      And a slightly smaller mouth.

      Reply
      • Mark R.
        Posted July 30, 2017 at 3:06 pm | Permalink

        Oh yeah…it’s not smiling anymore!

        Reply
    • Michael Fisher
      Posted July 30, 2017 at 3:05 pm | Permalink

      @Mark R

      All three evolutionary exhibits are drawn as having evolved brackets around the eyes. Convergent evolution – or something 🙂

      Reply

