When evolution goes wrong. . .

Here’s a cartoon sent by reader Thomas; it’s from “Wrong Hands“, drawn by John Atkinson:
I don’t mind the birds evolving from dinosaurs, or the evolutionary stasis of the platypus (if indeed there was any stasis, for the earliest monotremes, which did exist about 110 million years ago, looked nothing like a platypus). But oy, those Crocs!
It looks like something evolved on the platypus…parentheses around the eyes.
And a slightly smaller mouth.
Oh yeah…it’s not smiling anymore!
@Mark R
All three evolutionary exhibits are drawn as having evolved brackets around the eyes. Convergent evolution – or something 🙂