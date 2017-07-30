The complex evolution of the big cats

A new paper in Science Advances by Henrique V. Figueiró et al. (reference below, free download with legal UnPaywall app) resolves the contested phylogeny (family tree) of five big cat species: lion, leopard, jaguar, snow leopard, and tiger. In so doing, the researchers uncovered some interesting evolutionary history.

Previously, the family tree of this group had been a bit confusing, as different genes gave different phylogenies. That’s normal for recently evolved species (the speciation in this group occurred within the last 4.5 million years), for the genes that were variable in the common ancestors could remain variable in the descendants, and depending on which gene you looked at, you could find evolutionary phylogenies that were really the histories of the genes themselves rather than the history of the species that contained them. But there was another reason for the confusing phylogenies as well, and we’ll get to that shortly.

I’ll try to be brief so we don’t have too many long posts today. Figueiró et al. did whole-genome sequencing of these species, which is not so hard these days, and based on the consensus relationships of all the genes, they came up with this phylogeny. The numbers above the lines of splitting give the estimated times at which those splits occurred:

The African cats are the most closely related, with the jaguar (a south American cat) splitting off from the ancestor of the tiger and lion about 3.6 million years ago. But how can that be, since Africa and South America themselves split over 150 million years ago? Yes, you guessed it: the jaguar evolved in Eurasia, and moved down to South America after crossing to North America. Jaguars once lived in what is now England!

The Asian cats—the tiger and snow leopard—are also “sister species”—each other’s closest relatives—having split about 3.5 million years ago. (The tree was “rooted” by using a species that wasn’t in the group of large cats: somebody’s moggie from Missouri.)

By looking at how fast DNA sequences evolved compared to the rest of the genome, each branch of the Big Cat Tree shows which class of genes show members subject to “positive selection”—genes favored by especially strong natural selection. Jaguars and tigers show evolution, for instance, of genes known to be involved in protein metabolism and smell; and jaguars, which have big thick heads compared to the other cats, have positive selection on genes involved in “craniofacial development.”

By looking at gene sequences and comparing them with population-genetic models, you can also get an idea of the number of individuals in the species at various times in its history (well, an underestimate of the size). Here’s that history for the big cats, and it shows two episodes of population reduction: one about 100,000-300,000 years ago, and a second round between 10,000 and 20,000 years ago, possibly connected with glaciation. Historically, jaguars, despite their large former range, seem to have had the lowest population size averaged over time.



One of the study’s striking findings was the degree of genetic interchange between branches of the tree that had already split; that is, between species. Like humans and Neanderthals, big cat species occasionally exchanged genes after the species had gone their separate evolutionary ways. This plot shows which branches exchanged genes as the ancestors gave rise to their descendants:

It is in fact this exchange of genes between ancient branches (not necessarily, for instance between living lions and jaguars but between the ancestors of each) that probably made the phylogenies confusing. If you looked just at the genes exchanged not that long ago between the ancestors of modern lions and jaguars, you’d come to a wrong conclusion: that lions are more closely related to jaguars than to leopards. That’s why it’s important to look at many genes instead of just a couple when making these trees.

Finally, there’s a striking association between the genes exchanged between species and the genes that have evolved quickly by natural selection. Genes that were exchanged between lineages and then evolved rapidly after those exchanges include genes affecting brain function and development, genes involved in the growth and guidance of axons (nerve connections), and genes affecting the optic nerves. The authors suggest that this means that “introgression” (genes coming via hybridization with another species) is a useful source of adaptive variation: a reservoir of variation that natural selection can use. (It’s analogous to mutation, which also introduces new variation into the genome.)

But I have another interpretation: a gene that gets in from another species one way or the other could be subject to rapid selection because it’s suddenly found itself in a foreign genome to which it’s not adapted, and has to change rapidly to “fit in” with the new genome rather than adapting to environmental circumstances. Now the first interpretation has clearly happened, as we see in introgressed butterfly color and pattern genes that are used, after hybridization, to make new mimetic patterns; but I don’t see that my interpretation can never apply.

Regardless, we now know the evolutionary history of this group of large cats (they’re more closely related to each other than to any other species of felid), and we’ve learned that genetic interchange between separated branches of the evolutionary tree is more extensive, in this and other groups, than we ever expected.

h/t: Matthew Cobb

_______________

Figueiró, H. V., et al. (2017). Genome-wide signatures of complex introgression and adaptive evolution in the big cats. Science Advances 3(7). e1700299 DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1700299