Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning! It’s Sunday, July 30, 2017, and all sane people are still in bed. The rest of us, well, we write about cats. It’s National Cheesecake Day, one of the finest desserts known to H. sapiens. I prefer mine plain, but will tolerate it with cherries on top (but nothing else). It’s also International Friendship Day, but that was founded (naturally) by Hallmark Cards, so let’s ignore it and celebrate our friends on, say, December 30 instead.

It was a terrible week for Donald Trump, and I hope all those people who voted for him are thinking twice. On top of that North Korea launched yet another ballistic missile, and soon they’ll be able to hit the U.S. with nukes. Professor Ceiling Cat predicts two years at max, and there’s absolutely nothing we can do about it. Let us hope that Trump doesn’t start a war over this, as millions would die.

On July 30, 1619, the first representative governing body in the Americas met; it was the House of Burgesses in Jamestown, Virginia. On this day in 1962, the Trans-Canada Highway was opened, and three years later Lyndon Johnson signed the Social Security Act of 1965 into law, establishing Medicare and Medicaid. OMG–socialized medicine! In the US! On this day in 1966, England won the FIFA World Cup, defeating Germany 4-2 in extra time. That, fifty-one years ago, was the last time England won, so for you Brits, here’s a recap:

Exactly five years after that, astronauts David Scott and James Irwin, on the Apollo 15 Mission landed on the Moon with the first Lunar Rover. “Falcon”. And on July 30, 1975, Jimmy Hoffa disappeared from the parking lot of a Detroit restaurant, and was never heard from again–he was presumably whacked.

Notables born on this day include Emily Brontë (1818), Henry Ford (1863), Casey Stengel (1890), Henry Moore (1898), Peter Bogdanovich (1939), Patricia Schroeder (1940), and Paul Anka (1941). Those who died on this day include William Penn (1718), Otto von Bismarck (1898), Claudette Colbr (1996), Ingmar Bergman (2007), and Lynn Anderson (2015). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is hankering again for fresh fowl:

Hili: Either I’m imagining it or there is a nest. A: Yes, but it’s been empty for a long time. Hili: I, too, was afraid of that.

In Polish

And your science lesson today: an insect that shows both Batesian mimicry and convergent evolution. This is not a wasp but a mantisfly , in the order Neuroptera along with lacewings and antlions. It’s not at all closely related to true mantids (e.g. the praying mantis), which are in a different order (Mantodea), but they’ve independently evolved a convergent pair of forelegs. And the color and appearance of this mantisfly mimics that of wasps, almost certainly to fool predators. Thanks to Matthew for finding the tw**t.