Reader Danish Meman sent some lovely photos, many in black and white, of animals in zoos. His notes are below, and I’ve given his IDs of the animals:
All of the photos presented here come from a larger set of photos taken at various zoos in the UK and USA. I know that people feel strongly about the existence of zoos and the treatment of animals within them, but I still think they serve a purpose. Most notably, they introduce adults and children to animals they might never get to see in the wild. For instance, I don’t have the resources or ability to venture to Africa to view lions and elephants in their natural habitats. Moreover, the best zoos are invested in conservation and education, which, hopefully, helps foster appreciation for the natural world and related careers.
As far as the photography goes I enjoy trying to capture the personality of these animals, which is why the majority of these photos are in black and white. I wanted to strip away everything else and make the animal the focal point of the viewer’s attention. My hope is for people to connect with the creatures in the photos and imagine a conversation, story or encounter with them.
In my case, I saw the animals live while taking these photos so I already have a story for each of them. For instance, I recall the African Elephant looking melancholy as it was led away from the crowds after being fed. Similarly, I remember how the chimpanzee smiled at the camera, at just the right moment, as it was playing with a flower. By contrast, I think the personality of the birds is contained in the colors of their feathers and how they brighten their surroundings.
For those interested, all the photos were taken with a Nikon D7100 and 18-140mm Nikkor lens. Also, the photos were taken at the Colchester Zoo (England,UK), Edinburgh Zoo (Scotland,UK), Jungle Island (Miami) and the Miami Zoo (Florida,USA). I hope you enjoy the photos as much as I enjoyed taking them.”
African elephant (Loxodonta africana):
African lion (Panthera leo):
American Flamingo (Phoenicopterus ruber):
Black-and-White Ruffed Lemur (Varecia variegata):
Blue Throated and Scarlet Macaws (Ara glaucogularis & Ara macao):
Galápagos Tortoise (Geochelone nigra):
Green Iguana (Iguana iguana):
Indian Rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicornis):
Koala (Phascolarctos cinereus):
Macaw (Ara sp.):
Meerkat (Suricata suricatta):
Red Panda (Ailurus fulgens):
Reticulated Giraffe (Giraffa camelopardalis reticulata):
Sun Conure (Aratinga solstitialis):
West African Chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes verus), female:
West African Chimpanze:
Very nice portraits!
I wish there was a book of these photos.
There are phenomenal-
Oops-they are phenomenal.
Wow, these photographs are absolutely magnificent! Amazing work, Danish.