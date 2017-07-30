Reader Danish Meman sent some lovely photos, many in black and white, of animals in zoos. His notes are below, and I’ve given his IDs of the animals:

All of the photos presented here come from a larger set of photos taken at various zoos in the UK and USA. I know that people feel strongly about the existence of zoos and the treatment of animals within them, but I still think they serve a purpose. Most notably, they introduce adults and children to animals they might never get to see in the wild. For instance, I don’t have the resources or ability to venture to Africa to view lions and elephants in their natural habitats. Moreover, the best zoos are invested in conservation and education, which, hopefully, helps foster appreciation for the natural world and related careers.

As far as the photography goes I enjoy trying to capture the personality of these animals, which is why the majority of these photos are in black and white. I wanted to strip away everything else and make the animal the focal point of the viewer’s attention. My hope is for people to connect with the creatures in the photos and imagine a conversation, story or encounter with them.