Saturday: Hili dialogue

Good morning! It’s Saturday, July 29, with only two more days until we’re back in August and—for most American kids—the countdown to the dreaded Back to School Time. I remember that, as a child, I used to have a growing sense of foreboding as August waned, but at Chicago my university doesn’t start till the beginning of October (we end at the start of June. It’s National Lasagne Day, and, more important, International Tiger Day, promoting the awareness and conservation of the world’s largest and most beautiful cat (except for Pallas’s Cat.) The various subspecies of tiger have lost 93% of their historical range in the last century, and seem largely doomed in the wild. Save them!

On July 29, 1836, the Arc de Triomphe was dedicated in Paris. On this day in 1921, Hitler became head of the Nazi Party, formally known as the National Socialist German Workers Party. In 1958, President Eisenhower created the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and in 1973, the Greeks voted to abolish the monarchy. On this day in 1981, Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer wed at St. Paul’s Cathedral, with over 700 million people watching on television. (See Christopher Hitchens’s splenetic take on Lady Di here.) Finally, on this date in 1987, Margaret Thatcher and François Mitterrand signed an agreement to build the Chunnel, or Eurotunnel.

Notables born on this day include Don Marquis, artist and creator of the wonderful stories about Archie, a cockroach, and Mehitabel, a cat (1878; see below); Benito Mussolini (1883), Clara Bow (1905), Charlie Christian (1916), Peter Jennings (1938), Susan Blackmore (1951), and Ken Burns (1953).

Those who died on this day include Vincent van Gogh (1853, two days after he shot himself), geneticist Ronald Fisher (1962), Cass Elliot (1974), Herbert Marcuse (1979), and Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin (1994). Now, you’re surely asking, did van Gogh paint any cats, or did he even like them? The answer seems to be that “he wasn’t an ailurophile“. And here’s a cat drawing; the moggie is not well rendered (I can’t seem to find any van Gogh paintings that include cats):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has found the equivalent of an indoor cat tree:

Hili: We have too few pieces of such furniture. A: There are beds, sofas, armchairs, shelves, why do you need ironing boards on top of all that? Hili: They could come handy.

In Polish:

Hili: Mamy za mało takich mebli.

Ja: Są łóżka, sofy, fotele, półki, po co ci jeszcze deski do prasowania?

Hili: Przydały by się.

Heather Hastie sent three animal tw**ts for the weekend:

A twitchy tail is a sign of an impending cat slap pic.twitter.com/2Bs2EVqypH — Life on Earth (@planetepics) July 28, 2017

Rescued feral cat discovers the wonderful world of belly rubs pic.twitter.com/ilAVIu5ReM — Life on Earth (@planetepics) July 28, 2017

and

unmute this pic.twitter.com/uAS2wufEPm — Life on Earth (@planetepics) July 28, 2017