Readers’ wildlife photos (and videos)

Reader Graham found that he had mis-gendered his fox, and sent these notes:

It would appear that I’ve made a rather large mistake in regard to Mr Fox. He’s not Mr Fox, SHE is Ms Fox! I came into my kitchen this morning to see Ms Fox on the lawn with 2 other foxes. The other two, while almost fully grown, were quite obviously youngsters and it was a family group. Not wanting to disturb them, I tried to take a video through the door window with the security grills still in place (the vertical bars on the side of the video), and then discovered that the battery was dead on my camera, hence the shortness of the video. Anyway, this was my view for about 10 minutes: the cubs playing with each other & mum before they all disappeared. What a wonderful start to the day!

Reader Rick Longworth sent frog and toad videos; his notes are indented:

I found a tiny froglet in the damp grass in the back yard of the house(Central New York). I think it is probably the wood frog (Lithobates sylvaticus or Rana sylvatica) based on the markings. The adult body length is about 60 mm while my froglet was about 13 mm. My short video contains a recording of the mating song from Wikipedia just as a reference.

A photo:

In the same area, the next day, I caught a toadlet, probably the Eastern American toad (Anaxyrus americanus, formerly Bufo americanus) which measured only about 1 cm. “Often entire groups of tadpoles reach the toadlet stage at once and a mass migration to higher ground takes place usually to shaded areas of mid range and upland forests bordering the marshes from where they bred. Toadlets can be observed eating microscopic bugs as fast as they can…”[Wikipedia].

The toadlet was drawn toward my LED lights, while the froglet preferred the shadows. (Camera: Panasonic GH3; lens, AF Micro Nikkor 105mm.)

A photo of the toad, with scale:

And some more froggies from reader Matt Cavanaugh:

As a regular reader and commenter at your WEIT website, I greatly enjoy the wide range of topics and material presented there. But I get perhaps the purest pleasure from viewing the amazing & beautiful wildlife photos submitted by your readers. I am envious of those impressive shots for, though I am surrounded by diverse flora & fauna of the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, I never seem to be able to do them justice with a camera (phone). I was, however, quite pleased with the attached photos I took the other day of small frogs occupying a large water trough I was cleaning & refilling. During the rainy season my ranch is blanketed with myriad frogs, croaking throughout the night and filling every puddle with tadpoles. Everything is completely dry now, and I’m ever surprised when these little fellows appear shortly after I fill a trough or the water bucket in the dog’s kennel. They even set up house inside my swamp cooler! I wonder where they had been prior, and how they fared without water.

Can any readers give us some IDs?

