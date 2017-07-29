Caturday felid trifecta: Cat watches scary movie, baked cats on ‘nip, chilled cat pianist,

This clip, which appeared on Ms. Gabby, is one of the great cat videos of all time. The cat is named Togepi, it’s a 9-month-old Tabby-Bengal Mix, and it appears to be watching Psycho. I’ve never seen such an intent cat, even one watching a bird. Don’t miss this one!

*********

Postize has 16 pictures of cats baked on catnip. Here are a few of my favorites:

This series is the best one:

*********

Finally, boingboing has a piece with four Instagram videos (which I can’t embed) showing a Turkish man named Sarper Duman playing the piano with the cat on his lap, completely blissed out. Here’s a screenshot, but click on it to go see the music loving moggie:

h/t: Rick, Taskin, jj

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on July 29, 2017 at 9:00 am and filed under Caturday felids. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Trackback/Pingback

  1. By Caturday felid trifecta: Cat watches scary movie, baked cats on ‘nip, chilled cat pianist, FROM: Why Evolution Is True Is True | Rantings Of A Third Kind on July 29, 2017 at 9:05 am

    […] via Caturday felid trifecta: Cat watches scary movie, baked cats on ‘nip, chilled cat pianist, — Why… […]

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: