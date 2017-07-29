Caturday felid trifecta: Cat watches scary movie, baked cats on ‘nip, chilled cat pianist,

This clip, which appeared on Ms. Gabby, is one of the great cat videos of all time. The cat is named Togepi, it’s a 9-month-old Tabby-Bengal Mix, and it appears to be watching Psycho. I’ve never seen such an intent cat, even one watching a bird. Don’t miss this one!

Postize has 16 pictures of cats baked on catnip. Here are a few of my favorites:

Finally, boingboing has a piece with four Instagram videos (which I can’t embed) showing a Turkish man named Sarper Duman playing the piano with the cat on his lap, completely blissed out. Here’s a screenshot, but click on it to go see the music loving moggie:

h/t: Rick, Taskin, jj