Readers’ wildlife photo: spot the katydid

As I’m occupied today, there will be one wildlife photo, and it’ll be a “spot the. . . ” picture. It comes from reader Siegfried Gust, who sent other photos that I’ll include in the reveal. For now, spot the katydid, As Siegfried notes:

Greetings from Costa Rica.

I came across a lichen mimicking katydid the other day and thought that you might be able to use some pictures of it on your site. Here is a wide shot that shows just how well they blend in for one of your “Spot the _______” posts.

Can you spot it? (Click to enlarge.) I consider this one “hard”. The reveal is at 1 p.m. Chicago time:

5 Comments

  1. Lou Jost
    Posted July 28, 2017 at 8:12 am | Permalink

    Can’t find it! Though there is a suspicious shape in the bryophytes at lower left….but maybe this is pareidolia.

    There is a cute tiny mantis in the frame as well.

    Reply
    • darrelle
      Posted July 28, 2017 at 8:14 am | Permalink

      Go down from there and look for black banding.

      Reply
      • Lou Jost
        Posted July 28, 2017 at 8:21 am | Permalink

        Got it. That really was hard! Darrelle, I need you as a co-investigator of our forests here!

        Reply
  2. darrelle
    Posted July 28, 2017 at 8:12 am | Permalink

    Wow, that katydid is very cryptic. If it weren’t for a leg and the black bands I might not have been able to distinguish it.

    Also see a praying mantis.

    Reply
  3. GBJames
    Posted July 28, 2017 at 8:16 am | Permalink

    I’m not seeing this one.

    Reply

