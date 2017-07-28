Readers’ wildlife photo: spot the katydid

As I’m occupied today, there will be one wildlife photo, and it’ll be a “spot the. . . ” picture. It comes from reader Siegfried Gust, who sent other photos that I’ll include in the reveal. For now, spot the katydid, As Siegfried notes:

Greetings from Costa Rica. I came across a lichen mimicking katydid the other day and thought that you might be able to use some pictures of it on your site. Here is a wide shot that shows just how well they blend in for one of your “Spot the _______” posts.

Can you spot it? (Click to enlarge.) I consider this one “hard”. The reveal is at 1 p.m. Chicago time: