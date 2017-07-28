Readers’ wildlife photo: spot the katydid

As I’m occupied today, there will be one wildlife photo, and it’ll be a “spot the. . . ” picture. It comes from reader Siegfried Gust, who sent other photos that I’ll include in the reveal. For now, spot the katydid, As Siegfried notes:
Greetings from Costa Rica.
I came across a lichen mimicking katydid the other day and thought that you might be able to use some pictures of it on your site. Here is a wide shot that shows just how well they blend in for one of your “Spot the _______” posts.
Can you spot it? (Click to enlarge.) I consider this one “hard”. The reveal is at 1 p.m. Chicago time:
Can’t find it! Though there is a suspicious shape in the bryophytes at lower left….but maybe this is pareidolia.
There is a cute tiny mantis in the frame as well.
Go down from there and look for black banding.
Got it. That really was hard! Darrelle, I need you as a co-investigator of our forests here!
Wow, that katydid is very cryptic. If it weren’t for a leg and the black bands I might not have been able to distinguish it.
Also see a praying mantis.
I’m not seeing this one.