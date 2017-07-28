Google Doodle: The “silent parade” for civil rights

by Grania

Google Doodle today honored the Silent Parade of 1917 in New York City to protest the violence and murders of black people. It was in response to the brutal and barbaric mob attacks by white unionists now known as the East St. Louis Riots spurred on by fear-mongering rhetoric at trade union meetings. Although it is unclear how many people died in the riots – various sources put it as low as 40 or as high as 200; 6000 African-Americans were left homeless and it was clear that authorities has utterly failed to control the mobs or protect the innocent.

Click on the screenshot to go to the Doodle.

Around 10,000 people joined the march, as Wikipedia notes: “They hoped to influence Democratic President Woodrow Wilson to carry through on his election promises to African American voters to implement anti-lynching legislation, and promote Black causes. Wilson did not do so and repudiated his promises. Federal discrimination against African Americans increased during Wilson’s presidency”.

Things have gotten better in the intervening century, but current tensions betray it is clearly not nearly enough.