Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, July 28, 2017, and we’re already nearly into August. It’s National Hamburger Day, the iconic food of America, but, confusingly, it’s also National Milk Chocolate Day. It’s also World Hepatitis Day, but that doesn’t mean to get it.

Here’s a “Kuma Burger” from Kuma’s Corner in Chicago, with two slices of bacon and a fried egg. In 2014 it was named the Best Burger in America by The Daily Meal (sadly, I haven’t been to Kuma’s, as it’s always crowded). Here it is:

I’ll be gone all day for “Schemskepalooza”, the retirement fest/symposium in honor of my friend and colleague Doug Schemske. Posting will therefore be light though I’ve prepared and scheduled some posts in advance. If you have wildlife photos to send, please hold off until tomorrow.

In the political news, the GOP’s last-ditch attempt to repeal Obamacare by passing the “skinny bill” with no substance failed utterly in a late-night vote, with three Republicans—including (Ceiling Cat bless him) John McCain—voted against it.

On July 28, 1821, José de San Martín declared that Peru was henceforth independent from Spain. And on this day in 1973, the “Summer Jam” concert took place at the Watkins Glen International Raceway at Watkins Glen, New York. It was an attempt to recreate the iconic Woodstock festival, and was even larger, but didn’t have as many stars. But I was there, along with nearly 600,000 other drug-addled hippies (the largest audience in history for a rock concert) and we got to hear The Allman Brothers, Grateful Dead, and The Band. Finally, on this day in 2005, the Provisional IRA finally ended its long campaign of terror in Northern Ireland.

Notables born on this day include poet Gerard Manley Hopkins (1844), Beatrix Potter (1866), Marcel Duchamp (1887), Rudy Valée (1901), Karl Popper (1902), and Hugo Chávez (1954, died 2013). Here’s one of my favorite Beatrix Potter characters, but I love them all. If you know Tom Kitten, you’ll remember these pictures:

Those who died on this day include Johann Sebastian Bach (1750. Why did he have so many kids? Because his organ had not stops!); Otto Hahn (1968), Roger Tory Peterson (1996), and Francis Crick (2004). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili offers her “help” to release a loose insect, but I don’t think she’s serious:

A: Look, Hili. A butterfly is in the room. We have to catch it carefully and set it free. Hili: I will help you.

In Polish:

Ja: Patrz, Hili, motyl wleciał do pokoju. Musimy go ostrożnie złapać i wypuścić na wolność.

Hili: Ja ci pomogę.