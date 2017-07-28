BBC Live interview with Richard Dawkins

This morning the BBC recorded a live interview with Richard Dawkins on Facebook. It’s about 16 minutes long and it’s free. Click on the screenshot below to see it.

It was nominally about his book but is actually wide-ranging, and the BBC doesn’t just throw him softballs. One question, for instance, goes something like: “You’re such a polite and genial man. Why do you have to start so many fights?” And there’s a lot of discussion of religion.

I do recommend Richard’s new book: Science in the Soul, a collection of his published and unpublished essays. I’ve read it and it’s good. If you’re a P. G. Wodehouse fans, there are two essays about God in which Richard imitates the style of one of his literary heroes. I can’t say I share his love of Wodehouse, but many here do.

Have a listen: