A timely sign about lab safety

Reader Arno called my attention to an article in A Plus reporting the sequel of Georgia (along with ten other U.S. states) having passed a law allowing “concealed carry” of handguns on college campuses. It’s lunacy, but that’s America, folks.

This sign may be apocryphal, but it’s still funny:

. . . Such legislation is what reportedly prompted one person at the University of Georgia to post a sign highlighting the ridiculousness of the law. Said sign, which quickly gained popularity on Reddit earlier this week, is reportedly posted on the door to a science lab, and, although A Plus was not able to verify its location by press time, the debate it sparked is itself worth of report.

Yes, sandals are prohibited in many labs, as there’s a chance of spilling dangerous stuff on your feet or dropping something on them. I don’t know any lab that prohibits skirts or shorts, but that may well be the case in some places.