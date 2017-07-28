A timely sign about lab safety

Reader Arno called my attention to an article in A Plus reporting the sequel of Georgia (along with ten other U.S. states) having passed a law allowing “concealed carry” of handguns on college campuses. It’s lunacy, but that’s America, folks.
This sign may be apocryphal, but it’s still funny:
. . . Such legislation is what reportedly prompted one person at the University of Georgia to post a sign highlighting the ridiculousness of the law. Said sign, which quickly gained popularity on Reddit earlier this week, is reportedly posted on the door to a science lab, and, although A Plus was not able to verify its location by press time, the debate it sparked is itself worth of report.
Yes, sandals are prohibited in many labs, as there’s a chance of spilling dangerous stuff on your feet or dropping something on them. I don’t know any lab that prohibits skirts or shorts, but that may well be the case in some places.
Cell Biology BSC-2 lab here.
Our labs allow shorts or skirts but only if one is wearing a lab coat that extends below the knees. No open toed shoes under any circumstances. All work is done in laminar flow hoods.
Gloves are required as well (of course) but as much to protect our experiments from ourselves as they are to protect us from our experiments.
Open-toed shoes: at an institution where I previously worked, someone was wearing sandals in lab while plating bacteria. It is/was a fairly common practice to flame the spreader to sterilize it between plates. This entails having a Petri dish of ethanol on the bench, and a Bunsen burner. You can see where this is going, the lab worker spilled flaming ethanol on her feet.
Some U of California schools prohibit shorts and skirts in labs. My lab got a slap on the wrist just last week for “inappropriate lab attire”: a couple of our UG volunteers were wearing shorts.
At the two universities and two colleges where I’ve taught, long pants are a general requirement of the teaching labs. Probably supposed to be in the research labs as well, but we used our judgement of what we needed for PPE.