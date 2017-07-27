Turkish government-owned television begins broadcasting anti-Semitic drama

MEMRI, the Middle East Media Research Institute, reproduces and translates politically “sensitive” (i.e. anti-Semitic, extremist Islamist, etc.) clips from Middle Eastern media, bringing them to the attention of those who wouldn’t normally see them. And because of this, it’s been closed several times by YouTube (and then reinstated), with the explanation always “violation of copyright or of community standards.” I suspect it’s the latter, because short clips wouldn’t anger Muslim stations unless they showed something unpalatable to the West. In other words, it’s likely that MEMRI’s clips (which have never been faulted for accuracy) were banned by YouTube for “hate speech”, but it was the hate speech of the countries producing the videos, not MEMRI! Besides, if it really were the violation of copyright, why would the clips be reinstated? Appeals to reason by MEMRI have gotten their YouTube site repeatedly reinstated.

But these days, because of the hassle and new climate of “hate speech” accusations, MEMRI publishes a few videos on its channel, reserving many for its own site, which makes it even harder for Westerners to see them. That’s the case for this one: a series of vile, lying, and antisemitic television broadcasts from one of my favorite countries.

It was only a matter of time before my beloved country of Turkey, now in the grips of a theocratic government, started going the way of less secular Middle Eastern states and using state media to broadcast hatred of the Jews. In this case it’s a television drama that depicts Theodor Herzl, the prime mover of the creation of a Jewish state (now Israel), as a conspiratorial, conniving, and money-grubbing Jew. As MEMRI’s post notes:

The Turkish television drama series Payitaht: Abdülhamid (roughly, “Sultan Abdulhamid”) began airing on February 24, 2017, on the Turkish state-owned TRT 1 television channel. The series comprised 17 episodes; the final episode aired June 23. According to the TRT 1 website, the series, which is set in the period from 1896 to 1909, aims to show “within the framework of the events of the last 13 years of the period of Sultan Abdülhamid II, while the Western states seek to design a ‘new century’ for themselves… the story of the valiant man [i.e. the sultan himself] who stands against them.”[1] One alleged plot against the sultan that is depicted in the series is that of Theodor Herzl, and of Jews in general, is their pursuit of the establishment of the state of Israel, and their scheming, deception, and cruelty in attempting to achieve this end. In the series, a ruthless Christian priest-turned-assassin, Hiram, helps Herzl stir up revolt in Istanbul, and British spies pose as Arabs in an attempted false-flag attack against Jews, planned by Herzl.

You can see the clips for yourself, but I’ll put the six of them up with links to MEMRI’s videos. Note that every single incident or allegation made in these clips is demonstrably false. It’s like a television “Protocol of the Elders of Zion” for Turks. I’ll add the notes for one of them. Remember, everything here is a lie: it’s all made up to demonize Jews for the audience:

MEMRI and other organizations (not US or UK mainstream media!) have long documented the hatred not just of Israel, but of Jews themselves, spewed on the airwaves by public and private stations in the Middle East. Palestine does this all the time, but it’s never mentioned by the Regressive Left. Why, do you suppose? Israel doesn’t do this, but of course gets no kudos for that. Once again we see the “racism” of low expectations. I’d love to hear someone like Reza Aslan or Linda Sarsour explain the Palestinian clips (and cartoons in state-owned newspapers).

Here are some screenshots from the “rich Jewish conspiracy” clip, a classic anti-Semitic trope. As far as I know, neither the DuPonts nor the Morgans were even Jewish!

Woe to Turkey and to the secular Turks! They are now subject to these kinds of lies. The show has been seen as factual by the Turkish Press, and I find no indication of a disclaimer that “these characterizations of Herzl are fiction.” And even if they said that, it would still be inexcusable hate-mongering.