Wedneday: Hili dialogue

It is, as we vulgar Americans call it, “Hump Day”, referring to the peak of the work week, after which the days are downhill till the weekend. It’s Wednesday, July 26, 2017. It’s also “National Bagelfest,” so, if you can, have a bagel with a schmear and some nice lox. Sadly, the thick chewy bagels of yore have been sadly debased. Now one gets donut-shaped Wonder Bread: squishy pillows of fluff lacking the density and bite of a proper bagel. Things fall apart; the center is a hole.



Political news: at a rally in Ohio, Trump defended his odd style of governing with his characteristic hubris, saying this:

“It is much easier to act presidential than what we are doing here tonight, believe me,” Trump said. “With the exception of the late, great Abraham Lincoln, I can be more presidential than any president that’s ever held this office.”

Oy!

Finally, about fifteen religious and right-wing websites have gone after me for suggesting, in a post, that we should consider euthanizing newborn children who are doomed to a short and painful existence due to disease and deformity. I am following philosopher Peter Singer here, but there are those who think that the suffering of terminally ill or deformed children should be prolonged because, after all, humans have souls, unlike the pets that we euthanize to end their sufferings. I’ll write more on this later, as it’s a complex topic, but here’s Breitbart‘s attack on me (this is one of about a dozen I’ve seen). Am I famous now?

On this day in 1745, the very first women’s cricket match was played near Guildford, England. In 1882, Wagner’s opera Parsifal premiered in Bayreuth, and in 1908, the agency that was the forerunner of the FBI, the “Office of the Chief Examiner,” was founded. On July 26, 1945, the results of the July 5 British General Election were announced: it was a big victory for Labour and meant that PM Winston Churchill was removed from Power. How could they do that to a man who had done so much for England in wartime? On this day in 1948, Harry Truman signed an Executive Order that desegregated the U.S. armed forces, and in 1953 Castro’s first attack of the Cuban Revolution took place. On July 25, 1977, the National Assembly of Quebec made French the official language of the provincial government. And exactly one year ago today, Hillary Clinton became the first female Presidential candidate of any major party when she was nominated in Philadelphia. What a great pity she lost!

Notables born on this day include George Bernard Shaw (1856), Carl Jung (1875), George Grosz (1893), Aldous Huxley (1894), James “Gaia” Lovelock (1919; he’s 98 today), Mick Jagger (1943), Helen Mirren (1945), Dorothy Hamill (1956), Kevin Spacey (1959), Sandra Bullock (1964), and Kate Beckensale (1973). Here’s a nice Grosz:

Those who died on July 26 include Sam Houston (1863), the great cartoonist Winsor McCay (1934), Eva Perón (1952), Diane Arbus (1971), and Merce Cunningham (2009). McCay produced one of the greatest comic strips of all time, Little Nemo, and it’s worth getting a book of these colored and surrealistic dream fantasies (I have one). They’re too detailed to reproduce here, but check this link.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili appears to be talking about gods, but since she’s an Atheist Cat, she really means “the laws of physics”:

Hili: I’m watching. A: Watching what? Hili: What Providence has up its sleeve.

