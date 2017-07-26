Talk to Siri now

If you have Siri enabled, say “I see a little silhouetto of a man.”

Then listen to the response.

21 Comments

  1. Geoff Toscano
    Ha! Very good.

    How on earth did you find that?

  2. ChrisH
    I refuse to have any of that nonsense activated (and I’m an IT professional)!

    • whyevolutionistrue
      Thank you for this vital information about your tastes.

      • ChrisH
        Sorry, I’m not entirely convinced on the security behind voice activated apps.

        Maybe I’m just paranoid!

        • Kevin
          It is paranoia.

          If you were to commute to work on bike everyday, you would be first in line to have the sacks of warm meat and water replaced by automated machines that operate the 3000+ lb pieces of equipment driving next to you.

  3. mikeyc
    I don’t have Siri (don’t want to either). What’s she say?

  4. Randy schenck
    That was pretty wild. Never, Never let you go.

  5. darwinwins
    Ah. Now I get the fandango joke in PCC’s headline on Scaramucci.

  6. Miss Ironfist
    Cackleeeeeee!

  7. Mark R.
    Siri said: “I can’t find silhouetto of a man, would you like me to check the web?”

    Maybe someone can post what siri says that is supposedly funny.

    • Randy schenck
      Siri goes into a long statement that is very strange and funny. You are probably leaving something out or Siri is not quite understanding you. In must be said exactly as Jerry shows.

  8. busterggi
    I don’t have Siri but I saw this coming – not psychic, just know funny when I see it.

  9. alexandra Moffat
    I don’t have a cell phone or anything with Siri. Am curious about what happens! Hard to get bars around here – the reception is awful. so I have not bothered .plus I am intimidated by much of tech, I do admit.

  10. Ant (@antallan)
    Even Brian May (Queen guitarist) was surprised by this. He posted on FB yesterday.

    /@

  11. Ant (@antallan)
  12. Dr. I. Needtob Athe
    I don’t know if anyone here realizes it yet but the little solhouetto of a man is Anthony Scaramucci.

    Will he do the Fandango?

