Reader Colin Franks, whose photography website is here and Facebook page here, sent one of his infrequent but beautiful batches of photos. He promises more soon. The identifications are his:

Female Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna):

Male Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna):

[JAC: These next two are especially adorable!]

Baby Wood Duck (Aix sponsa):

Baby Mallard (Anas platyrhynchos):

Northern Flicker (Colaptes auratus):

Black-necked Stilt (Himantopus mexicanus):

American Avocet (Recurvirostra americana):

Pacific-slope Flycatcher (Empidonax difficilis):

White-crowned Sparrow (Zonotrichia leucophrys):

Cooper’s Hawk (Accipiter cooperii):