Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Colin Franks, whose photography website is here and Facebook page here, sent one of his infrequent but beautiful batches of photos. He promises more soon. The identifications are his:

Female Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna):

Male Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna):

[JAC: These next two are especially adorable!]

Baby Wood Duck (Aix sponsa):

Baby Mallard (Anas platyrhynchos):

Northern Flicker (Colaptes auratus):

Black-necked Stilt (Himantopus mexicanus):

American Avocet (Recurvirostra americana):

Pacific-slope Flycatcher (Empidonax difficilis):

White-crowned Sparrow (Zonotrichia leucophrys):

Cooper’s Hawk (Accipiter cooperii):

 

