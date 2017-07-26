Reader Colin Franks, whose photography website is here and Facebook page here, sent one of his infrequent but beautiful batches of photos. He promises more soon. The identifications are his:
Female Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna):
Male Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna):
[JAC: These next two are especially adorable!]
Baby Wood Duck (Aix sponsa):
Baby Mallard (Anas platyrhynchos):
Northern Flicker (Colaptes auratus):
Black-necked Stilt (Himantopus mexicanus):
American Avocet (Recurvirostra americana):
Pacific-slope Flycatcher (Empidonax difficilis):
White-crowned Sparrow (Zonotrichia leucophrys):
Cooper’s Hawk (Accipiter cooperii):