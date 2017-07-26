It’s National Moth Week!

The first tw**t (I added others when I saw where this came from) is from naturalist and photographer Gil Wizen, who, like me, is a fan of mimicry. He’s given me permission to reproduce some of his stories and photos (like this amazing account of sexually-selected flies), and I’ll soon get around to that. In the meantime, he’s been posting mimicry photos on his Twitter page as well as photos for National Moth Week, and here’s a good one showing a mimic and a moth in one creature:

Last daily photo to celebrate #NationalMothWeek: THIS IS NOT A LEAF.

Amazing leaf-mimic moth from Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/67Ltzzf46f — Gil Wizen (@wizentrop) July 31, 2016

He doesn’t give the species, but perhaps Lou Jost can help us out here. If you like insects and great photography, you could do worse than follow Gil.

Oh hell, I’ll show some more great moths, and if you like these, go look at the #2017NationalMothWeek Twitter site.

This week is #NationalMothWeek! Here's a fuzzy Black-Waved Flannel Moth (Lagoa crispata) from #Ohio to kick the week off!#Insects pic.twitter.com/AP3DdOT2F9 — Kyle Brooks (@Kyle_From_Ohio) July 23, 2017

Be sure to play the video on this one:

Another mimic, which I think is a hawk moth: