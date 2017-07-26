Iranian chador-wearing newscaster outed in Switzerland—unveiled and drinking beer

Never forget: social media is forever, and even if you remove something embarrassing you posted in an unwise or inebriated moment, somebody will have taken a screenshot. Or if you’re in public doing something you don’t want publicized, remember that everyone has a camera with a cellphone. That’s what happened here. It’s been reported by the BBC, so the woman has already been publicly “outed.”

Her name is Azadeh Namdari, whom the Beeb identifies as a “conservative Iranian television host”. They also report this:

Namdari is known in Iran as a proponent of the Islamic dress code. A photo of her in full hijab was once published in the conservative Iranian newspaper Vatan-e Emruz under the headline: “Thank God, I wear the veil”.

Those who know Arabic can translate, at least the white text. She wears not just the headscarf, but the chador, a full-length garment that is held closed in the front and is common (but not required) in Iran. Wearing the hijab, or headscarf, however, is required. Thus Namdari goes beyond government requirements, and praises her covering. Here’s the photo and text in that newspaper:

The kicker, however, is that a video emerged of Namdari on holiday in Switzerland, not wearing her headscarf and guzzling a beer. Going unveiled is a crime in Iran, as is drinking. And drinking is also considered un-Islamic in general. Here’s one shot from the video.

And one from a tweet:

Of course Namdari had an excuse, but it’s not credible (my emphasis below):

In response to the revelations, Namdari published another video of herself in which she offered reasons for not wearing a hijab.

The two-minute long video was published by the hardline Young Journalists’ Club(YJC) news agency under the headline “Azadeh Namdari’s reaction to the publication of scandalous photos in cyberspace”. This time wearing a hijab, she explained she was sitting with family members and “maharem” – close relatives among whom a woman does not need to wear a hijab – in a park. She said her scarf fell suddenly and the video was taken at that instant by an unknown person. She gave no explanation about drinking beer in the video. The explanation brought further criticism from social media users, citing Namdari’s “hypocrisy” and “dual-behaviour,” and using her name as the Persian hashtag#Azadeh_Namdari. Since the initial video emerged on 24 July the hashtag has been used over 11,000 times.

The claim that her scarf fell suddenly doesn’t wash because she’s clearly wearing sunglasses atop her head, which she couldn’t have done under a hijab. It’s all a lie.

But I really feel sorry for her. This is how many Iranian women would dress and behave were they not coerced by their oppressive and theocratic government. And it’s how many Iranian women did dress and behave before the 1979 revolution, when they were forced, even after mass protests, to wear the hijab. And I suspect Namdari will lose her job, or at the least be reviled when she returns to Iran—if she can return to Iran.

The only thing I don’t like about her behavior was her thanking Allah that she covers herself. She didn’t have to say that. But again, let’s cut her a break because she’s simply going along with the theocracy, and has an important job to keep.

Who should be vilified in this incident is not Namdari, but those bearded imams who make it necessary for her to pretend she likes covering herself, when all she really wants to do is kick back, take off those hot garments, and enjoy a nice brewski.