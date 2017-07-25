Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; it’s Tuesday, July 25, 2017. This morning I must go downtown to pick up my freshly cleaned Panasonic Lumix camera, so posting may be light. But it’s a good food day: National Hot Fudge Sundae Day, a comestible I haven’t had in several years. It’s not that I avoid this calorific treat, but simply that it’s hard to get a good one in Chicago—one made with homemade fudge sauce, good vanilla ice cream, and lashings of genuine whipped cream. There is one go-to place in Chicago: Margie’s Candies, founded in 1921 (its interior looks like it), and famous for its ice cream treats, as well as for hosting the Beatles, who, according to Wikipedia, “came into Margie’s with five girls and ordered several six-scoop “Atomic Sundaes” to share with them.” Their sundaes are terrific, and I must go there soon. They look like this (the fudge sauce is homemade, thick, and rich).

Kudos to the reader who’s had a hot fudge sundae most recently.

On July 25, 1797, Admiral Horatio Nelson lost more than 300 of his men (and his right arm) while trying to conquer Tenerife in Spain. On this day in 1898, the United States took over Puerto Rico from Spain; it remains an “unincorporated territory of the U.S.” On this day in 1909, only 5½ years after the Wright Brothers’ first flight, Louis Blériot made the first flight across the English Channel in an airplane, flying from Calais to Dover in 37 minutes. And surely many of you remember this day in 1965, when Bob Dylan played at the Newport Folk Festival with an electric guitar and an electric backing band (the Paul Butterfield Blues Band). He was roundly booed for the “impurity” of using electric instruments, and I remember that “scandal” well. Here’s the first song of that set, “Maggie’s Farm”:

Notables born on this day include two great painters, Thomas Eakins (1844) and Maxfield Parrish (1870), as well as molecular geneticist Rosalind Franklin (1920, died 1958) and climber Lionel Terray (1921, died on a rock climb in 1965). Here is Eakins with his kitty:

Eakins was a photographer and sculptor as well as a painter; here’s one of his photos, “Amelia van Buren with a Cat”

Unfortunately, I couldn’t find any paintings by Parrish that included a cat, but here’s one that I like a lot, “The Lantern Bearers” (1908):

Not many people I recognize died on this day; the only one I want to name is golfer Ben Hogan (did 1997).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is still being solipsistic. I’ll have to give her a lesson in humility when I see her soon.

Cyrus: What do you think about our humans? Hili: They are decent people, they have great respect for me.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Co sądzisz o naszych ludziach?

Hili: To porządni ludzie, oni mnie bardzo szanują.