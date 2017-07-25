TrumpCare revived in close Senate vote

Our relief at the failure of the Republican Senate to kill ObamaCare was short lived. With terminally ill John McCain returning to D.C. to shame himself one last time, and with Vice-President Pence casting the deciding vote on a 50-50 tie, the Senate voted to proceed with debating the issue. As CNN reports:
The next step is floor debate on the legislation to overhaul the Affordable Care Act even though there aren’t any guarantees the votes are there to eventually pass it — and it’s unclear what a final bill will look like.
The vote was up in the air until the last moments, when Several Republican holdouts announced their support, including Sens. Rand Paul, Dean Heller, Rob Portman and Shelley Moore Capito.
Trump, who has repeatedly said he’s ready to sign any repeal legislation, celebrated the vote, which creates a path to give him the major congressional victory that’s eluded the White House thus far.
“I’m very happy to announce that with zero of the Democrats’ votes, the motion to proceed on health care has moved past and now we move forward toward truly great health care for the American people. We look forward to that. This was a big step,” Trump said at a White House news conference.
There’s not even a bill to debate, and Lord knows what kind of dog’s breakfast will come from this “debate.” Shame on the Republicans who said they would vote to quash debate—and then caved.
McCain fresh from recent cancer treatment has decided that millions of Americans don’t need healthcare. Perfect. No words.
I’m sorry for McCain’s illness, but his days as a “maverick” are long gone. Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight site reports that McCain has voted with Trump 91% of the time. In other words, he is a typical conservative Republican, who is hardly deserving of any accolades from those who consider themselves liberals or moderates. I would never vote for him.
Evidently he has mixed lineage anaplastic oligodendroglioma and glioblastoma multiforme.
No one will have to vote him ever again.
“….and then caved.”
I am now wondering what side deals have been done to get those votes. *shudder*
Repubs are dumb enough to believe Trump will fire them.
Yes, they still have no bill and are very unlikely to get one. Such a pathetic pack of old men ever to be in one room.
The only hope of any progress is to break the GOP majority in 18. So far I’m not impressed with what I see.
I’m of two minds on ACA. I opposed it back in the day, but it did serve to widen healthcare for the uninsured. I don’t want to see anyone lose those gains however small. The problem I see is if we end up with some frankenstein-ish bill that preserves elements of the ACA then we’ll be very unlikely to get to single payer which IS the solution we need. It’s all very frustrating.
I think you can be confident about one thing. Any health care bill this Administration and or Republican Party comes up with will for damn sure be worse for the US than the ACA. The ACA was a step in the right direction, Trumpcare / Republicancare is a step (or ten) in the wrong direction.
No question. I’m not suggesting the GOP has any interest in actually implementing a solution to healthcare.
The ACA insured more people, in that it was a good thing. It’s execution was a travesty.
As important as healthcare is, this whole legislative act is but a sideshow.
What really matters is that Der Drumpfenfurher has increasingly been unapologetically vocal in demanding personal fealty from basically everybody — and he’s getting it where it counts when the chips are down.
Make no mistrake: the loyalty that the orange-haired idiot is demanding is exactly the same as the loyalty that the Kim dynasty in North Korea demands. The only question is how much more successful the demands will be here.
I still think it’s all going to come to an head in relatively short order. But I still don’t know where, exactly, we’re heading.
One thing’s for certain: the American Republic and Drumpf are as incompatible and immiscible as oil and water. We shall have the one or the other. The question, of course, is which?
We are moving closer to a banana republic every day.
I am glad I don’t live in the US and I am sorry for those who didn’t want Trump in power (and voted accordingly).
I am far more worried about what will happen to the rest of the world not only for actions the US will take directly, but mostly for whatever it is that will fill the power vacuum that the US’s capitulation has caused.
I agree with your concern. Since the end of WWII the United States has accepted it’s role, sometime doing well and sometimes not. But at least it was predictable. This is no longer true and the rest of the world will have to remake everything and basically go on without any of the assurances they had before. It is a new game out there.