Scaramucci does the fandango—on climate change and Earth’s age

Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s new Communications Director, isn’t off to a good start, at least to rational people. This David Pakman Show video shows Scaramucci, in a CNN interview with Chris Cuomo last year, claiming that we “don’t know” whether the climate is warming because, after all, science always changes and, anyway, he’s “not a scientist”. He then claims that the planet (or at least human history) is 5500 years old. Now the latter claim might be a mistake, but remember: this guy is the Communications Director, so he should communicate clearly. (Remember, this interview was probably half a year ago, before he took that job.)
Or is he a closet creationist? Either way, I’m not impressed
Further, before he was hired by the Trump campaign last year, Scaramucci was pretty uncompromising that anthropogenic climate change was happening (see also here). Did being hired by Trump change his mind that much? Because surely the facts supporting Scaramucci’s former stand haven’t changed.
h/t: Woody
He was on Gad Saad’s channel and they discussed even evolution I think so he’s saying what people want to hear really.
Ask a RWNJ about evolution or climate change, you invariably get “I’m not a scientist” or “I wasn’t there, were you?”
You never hear that from them, though, when it comes to Barack being born in Kenya or Hillary offing Vince Foster.
Galileo, Figaro.
How would you like being Trump’s communications director. What would that take, skills wise? Just point to his phone and say twitter. Actually, if you saw Jake Tapper on Sunday morning do an interview with this guy, he just looks like a smaller version of Trump and no previous experience in the job or politics. He should be just great and fits right in.