Scaramucci does the fandango—on climate change and Earth’s age

Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s new Communications Director, isn’t off to a good start, at least to rational people. This David Pakman Show video shows Scaramucci, in a CNN interview with Chris Cuomo last year, claiming that we “don’t know” whether the climate is warming because, after all, science always changes and, anyway, he’s “not a scientist”. He then claims that the planet (or at least human history) is 5500 years old. Now the latter claim might be a mistake, but remember: this guy is the Communications Director, so he should communicate clearly. (Remember, this interview was probably half a year ago, before he took that job.)

Or is he a closet creationist? Either way, I’m not impressed

Further, before he was hired by the Trump campaign last year, Scaramucci was pretty uncompromising that anthropogenic climate change was happening (see also here). Did being hired by Trump change his mind that much? Because surely the facts supporting Scaramucci’s former stand haven’t changed.

h/t: Woody