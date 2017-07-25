Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

Stephen Barnard from Idaho has sent photos and a video from his frequent bouts of fishing, as well as two photos for lagniappe. First, the video, with Stephen’s notes indented:

Shot this video this morning. [July 19]. There are Callibaetis and Trico spinners on the water — plenty of both. The Callibaetis are the large dun colored insects and the Tricos are the small black ones. They’re both spent and are sitting ducks for the trout.

You’d think the fish (a rainbow trout) would go for the much larger Callibaetis, but it much prefers the Tricos, taking a Callibaetis now and then, almost reluctantly. If the Trico spinner fall were heavier, which it often is, the trout would ignore the Callibaetis altogether, but when there are no Tricos it would take them with gusto.

This is the kind of thing that make flyfishing interesting, challenging, and often frustrating.