Professor fired from Bryan College for opposing requirement to endorse historical Adam and Eve

In the sleepy but famous town of Dayton, Tennessee, home of the 1925 Scopes “Monkey Trial,” sits Bryan College, a small (about 740 students) Christian liberal arts school named after William Jennings Bryan, the victorious lawyer in that trial who died in Dayton 5 days after it ended. I’ve written about Bryan College before (here, here, and here), because although the students aren’t required to sign any Christian oaths, the board of trustees, administration, faculty and staff are. In fact, they have to take this oath annually:

We Believe:

that the holy Bible, composed of the Old and New Testaments, is of final and supreme authority in faith and life, and, being inspired by God, is inerrant in the original writings;

in God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Ghost, this Trinity being one God, eternally existing in three persons;

in God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Ghost, this Trinity being one God, eternally existing in three persons; in the virgin birth of Jesus Christ; that He was born of the virgin Mary and begotten of the Holy Spirit;

that the origin of man was by fiat of God in the act of creation as related in the Book of Genesis; that he was created in the image of God; that he sinned and thereby incurred physical and spiritual death;

that all human beings are born with a sinful nature, and are in need of a Savior for their reconciliation to God;

that the Lord Jesus Christ is the only Savior, that He was crucified for our sins, according to the Scriptures, as a voluntary representative and substitutionary sacrifice, and all who believe in Him and confess Him before men are justified on the grounds of His shed blood;

in the resurrection of the crucified body of Jesus, in His ascension into Heaven, and in “that blessed hope,” the personal return to this earth of Jesus Christ, and He shall reign forever;

in the bodily resurrection of all persons, judgment to come, the everlasting blessedness of the saved, and the everlasting punishment of the lost.

I’m not sure why such oaths are required, but I suppose strict Christian parents need to know that if they send their kids to a fundamentalist school, they will be exposed only to good Christian professors (and staff). Naturally, evolution isn’t taught, but you can still get a B.S. in Biology, with these courses highlighted:

I wonder what’s taught in “God’s Revelation in Biology” and “Origins”? You can, however, take genetics, and recent population-genetic work (undoubtedly not taught in that course) shows that the population size of our own species, Homo sapiens, was never smaller than 12,500 people (we can calculate this, using conservative assumptions, from the present day degree of genetic variation in the human species and estimate of mutation rates).

That means that Adam and Eve could not have been the literal ancestors of all living humans, as we’d then observe a bottleneck of just two people some time in the past, and our species wouldn’t be nearly as genetically variable.

This has thrown Christians into somewhat of a tizzy, for it absolutely denies a fundamental part of Christian doctrine: the origin of Original Sin. If Adam and Eve didn’t exist as our only two ancestors, why are we all born as sinners? Conservative Christians have taken a variety of routes around this, with some claiming that Adam and Eve were metaphorical, or were real people who were “symbolic” evildoers, or, in the case of the Catholic Church and Bryan College, to double down and insist that Adam and Eve were real, and that all humans have them as our ultimate ancestors.

In 2014, Bryan College thus added this “clarification: to its loyalty oath:

The President of the college affirmed this, but it was too much for some faculty and students, several of whom resigned or left the college. The disaffection has continued for three years, and yesterday Inside Higher Ed reported that a beloved math professor had been fired for making trouble about the issue:

Alumni and faculty members of Bryan College were planning to launch a petition late last week that would draw attention to what they believe is a leadership crisis at the college, a small Christian institution in Tennessee. As they were getting ready to launch the petition, they received word that Phillip Lestmann, a tenured professor of mathematics who has taught at Bryan for 40 years, had been fired. The professor was criticized by the administration for having helped organize an “opposition group” — and that charge has many saying that disagreeing with the administration has become a firing offense, making academic freedom impossible. That dismissal appears to have added to the push for change at Bryan, with the petition quickly gathering support among alumni. . . . Tensions have been growing at Bryan since 2014, when the college issued a “clarification” to the college’s statement of faith, which all faculty members must endorse, asserting the historicity of Adam and Eve. While the college has long had a statement of faith stressing belief in the Bible and various core values, the detail about Adam and Eve struck many faculty members and alumni as going too far, and as a move that would limit the ability of some professors to stay (some indeed left). In discussions among faculty members at the time, Lestmann prepared widely quoted talking points that did not take issue with the Bible but said that the new statement of faith was “pretending that a very complex issue is really very simple and straightforward” and “possibly putting the college into too small a scientific or theological box.” Since the new statement of faith was adopted, the faculty has voted no confidence in President Stephen Livesay, and some trustees have left. Another trustee quit in May, charging that the board and the president have had conflicts of interest with regard to a recent land transfer to the college. Livesay declined to comment to local reporters about that resignation and did not respond to an email message from Inside Higher Ed seeking comment on the latest developments.

Well, I’m sympathetic with Lestmann, but what did he expect? Is the issue of Adam and Eve really that complex if you swear annually to the statement that they did exist AND that the Bible “is inerrant in the original writings” AND that “the origin of man was by fiat of God in the act of creation as related in the Book of Genesis; that he was created in the image of God.”

If you swear to that, the issue is simple. What makes it complex is the increasing realization that fundamentalist Christian doctrine doesn’t square with the facts of science. What puzzles me about that however, is that we already knew this from evolution, yet nobody has a problem with Bryan College teaching Biblical creationism.

I’ve always thought that what will really bring down Christianity in its battle with science is an insistence on a literal Adam and Eve. Evolution itself can, with some tortuous logic, be comported with Christianity (maybe, for instance, every species evolved save humans), but there’s no way you can call yourself a Christian unless you were born with Original Sin, and that tale is contradicted not just by evolution, but by population genetics.

You can sign the petition to remove Bryan College President Livesay if you want, but if you look at it I doubt you’ll want to add your name.

h/t: William