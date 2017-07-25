KPFA explains Dawkins’s de-platforming

Several readers in this morning’s “Jeff Tayler/Godless Spellchecker” piece called to our attention the posting of an “explanation” by radio station KPFA in Berkeley about Dawkins’s de-platforming—their cancellation of a scheduled book talk. Here it is:

There are also three links to the station’s reporting on the event and two to newspaper stories. KPFA’s excuse for “giving Islam a pass,” as Richard put it, is that in the “current political context,” Muslims are “living under the threat of persecution and violence.” Well that goes double for Jews—literally, since the per capita rate of hate crime for Jews is twice that of Muslims. Has KPFA de-platformed any Palestinians or proponents of the BDS movement? No, the station is lying here, either catering to Muslims because the station feels threatened, or catering to the Regressive Left that sees Muslims as underdogs because they’re “people of color.”

Surprisingly (if you listen to the positive comments on the Philip Maldari show), nearly all the readers’ comments following the announcement are critical of the station. (Go ahead–join the fray! I have!). I think they may be realizing they made a mistake.

Here are a few of those comments:

This comment shows that the “most evil” quote of Dawkins was presented by KPFA out of its context, and that there was no “Islamophobia”:

I’ve read tons of comments and found only two in favor of KPFA’s decision. Their tuchas must be smarting!

I see they’ve invited Richard to appear on the show, and I’ve written him urging him to do so. He’d put up a good defense.