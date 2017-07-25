KPFA explains Dawkins’s de-platforming

Several readers in this morning’s “Jeff Tayler/Godless Spellchecker” piece called to our attention the posting of an “explanation” by radio station KPFA in Berkeley about Dawkins’s de-platforming—their cancellation of a scheduled book talk. Here it is:
There are also three links to the station’s reporting on the event and two to newspaper stories. KPFA’s excuse for “giving Islam a pass,” as Richard put it, is that in the “current political context,” Muslims are “living under the threat of persecution and violence.” Well that goes double for Jews—literally, since the per capita rate of hate crime for Jews is twice that of Muslims. Has KPFA de-platformed any Palestinians or proponents of the BDS movement? No, the station is lying here, either catering to Muslims because the station feels threatened, or catering to the Regressive Left that sees Muslims as underdogs because they’re “people of color.”
Surprisingly (if you listen to the positive comments on the Philip Maldari show), nearly all the readers’ comments following the announcement are critical of the station. (Go ahead–join the fray! I have!). I think they may be realizing they made a mistake.
Here are a few of those comments:
This comment shows that the “most evil” quote of Dawkins was presented by KPFA out of its context, and that there was no “Islamophobia”:
I’ve read tons of comments and found only two in favor of KPFA’s decision. Their tuchas must be smarting!
I see they’ve invited Richard to appear on the show, and I’ve written him urging him to do so. He’d put up a good defense.
I hope he does the show. Something good can come out of this, for all involved.
Richard always does very well in formats like a radio show. He’ll set them straight. I hope he does the show.
All that said, I’m sure he’d rather just talk about his new book, for crying out loud, which, I’m sure (I’ve pre-ordered it) has nothing to do with Islam.
August 8th! Eagerly awaiting its release.
I hope Dawkins gives KPFA the response they truly deserve. A contemptuous “bugger off.”
You highlighted some terrific comments, thanks. I’m also glad you urged Dr. Dawkins to accept KPFA’s offer; he would put up a good defense, and now he has a much larger platform.
Good news.
The reason for “giving Islam a pass”: if you don’t, Islam will cut your head off!
I’m getting sick of Muslim extremists constantly getting their way because they make threats of extreme violence. Around the world so many terrorist acts are committed by IslamISTs, that these threats cause genuine fear.
I’d like to see such threats reported to the police or FBI to see whether the threat-makers have the means to carry them out. If so, they should be dealt with appropriately. Their threats shouldn’t impact on normal acts in society, such as book talks.
I hope he goes on the air. Some good would come of it.
Minor point: last stats I read indicated the hate crime rate had become close to even for Jews and Muslims in the US in 2016. Also, the rate of increase of hate crimes was largest for Muslims in the same period (e.g., https://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/15/us/politics/fbi-hate-crimes-muslims.html)
I bring this up not contest PCC’s claim (and I agree that antisemitism is too often lost in the conversation), but rather to make sure observations are up to date so as to not give purchase to those trying to attack his/our credibility.
I too hope that Dawkins accepts KPFA’s offer, on the condition that the person or people responsible for de-platforming him are present and expected to defend their decision.