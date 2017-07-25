Australia’s (semi)terrestrial octopus

This new video, from Attenborough’s BBC Earth series, shows an octopus taking to land to hunt animals in tide pools. As usual, it’s a really nice clip, but is lacking one bit of information.
The YouTube notes say this: “This extraordinary species found in Northern Australia is like no other Octopus, and land is no obstacle when hunting for Crabs.”
What is the species?
Thant’s enough to put you off the Tako.
Amazing. Fascinating. And a little frightening.
When they come slithering out of Pugent Sound, I, for one, will welcome our cephalopod overlords. What other choice would we have? Otherwise we’re doomed.
Doomed, I tell you.
Watching that gorgeous creature slink up out of the waters, the following sprange to my mind: “For Cthulhu so loved the world that he sent his only begotten son…” 😏
[sub (I’m dying to know the species)]
* sprang
(sigh — dissertation writing is taking a toll on my faculties)
Oh course he loved the world – it tastes great.
Heh. Exactly!
Su
With them it is always “Squee!” or “Squid!”.
I think it’s an Anxious aculeatus. But I’m no expert.
Damned auto-correct! I meant Abdopus aculeatus!
Maybe it does get a little upset from time to time though…?