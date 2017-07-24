Squirrel massage

Okay, is this squirrel a pet, is it sick, or what? No normal squirrel would allow you to do this to it!
h/t: Blue
Squirrels make great friends.
I’ve never given a squirrel a massage, but some have come up to my lap and demanded to be fed. They are so tame (in my neighborhood) that they must be taught by parents that they have nothing to fear from us humans–and to look cute because we are pushovers for feeding them.
At a place I lived years ago the squirrels were so acclimated to humans that they would often climb all over you, though they wouldn’t let you handle them. Sort of like a persnickety cat. They also commonly dug around in, and even burrowed into pockets looking for goodies if you were slow to produce them or, ceiling cat forbid, didn’t have any to give them.
Considering the environment, I would say that the squirrel suffers from acute acrophobia. =D
More seriously, a likely mishap, apriori more likely than foul play I would think, is disease or consumption of intoxicants like from alcohol containing berries. (The correlation between camera and foul play always messes with priors.)
