Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday, July 24, 2017, it’s early, I have a crooked finger and a slowly healing but still aching shoulder and there’s but a single duck left in my pond. First World problems! Perhaps I’ll drown my sorrows, as it’s National Tequila Day! In Poland it’s Police Day, Święto Policji, established in 1995. Perhaps the Polish cops will be busy, for the country is awash in protest after what the autocratic government did to bring the judiciary under political control. Poland is quickly turning into a dictatorship, and it’s very sad.

On this day in 1304, in the Wars of Scottish Independence, King Edward I of England and his troops brought about the Fall of Stirling Castle using a giant catapult (or “trebuchet”) called the Warwolf. It was 300-400 feet long, its parts filled 30 wagons, and it was the biggest catapult ever made. Here’s a reconstruction:

On July 24, 1847, Brigham Young and his band of 148 Mormons reached their destination: Salt Lake Valley, soon to be the site of the Mormon town of Salt Lake City. On this day in 1911, archaeologist Hiram Bingham III re-discovered Machu Picchu, “the Lost City of the Incas”. It’s one of the three most beautiful places I’ve ever visited. Finally, on this day in 1969, the Apollo 11 mission safely returned to Earth after landing on the Moon, with splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

Notables born on this day include Simón Bolívar (1783), Alexandre Dumas (1802), Robert Graves (1895), Amelia Earhart (1897), Zelda Fitzgerald (1900), Bella Abzug (1920), and Lynda Carter (1951). Those who died on this day include Martin Van Buren (1862), Peter Sellers (1980), and Isaac Bashevis Singer (1991). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, there’s bad news about the cherries, but Hili’s staff has picked the ripe ones, individually, to ensure that there will be enough fruit for my pies on my September visit:

Hili: Almost all the fruit was destroyed by frost. A: There will be enough for a cherry pie for Jerry. Hili: I will not eat any, just in case.

Oh Hili, you don’t normally eat cherrries!

In Polish:

Hili: Prawie wszystkie owoce wymarzły.

Ja: Na placek z wiśniami dla Jerrego wystarczy.

Hili: Na wszelki wypadek nie będę ich jadła.

In Winnipeg, Gus is having an al fresco snooze:

And Heather Hastie sent a cat tweet:

As did Matthew Cobb (there’s a video):

