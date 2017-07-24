Linda Sarsour’s continuing distortions

We may be at the beginning at a new intifada, as there have been troubles on the Temple Mount of Jerusalem. As best I can make it out, this is what happened:

1.) On July 14, three Arab Israelis stormed the Temple Mount, a holy site for both Jews and Muslims in Jerusalem. They killed two Israeli policemen without provocation; these policemen were Druze, an autonomous religion that’s related to Islam. The automatic weapons the Arabs used had apparently been stored in the Al Aqsa mosque. 2.) The three Arab gunmen were shot and killed. 3.) To prevent anyone from bringing more weapons into the compound, the Israelis closed it for three days, and then opened it, but required that everyone pass through a metal detector manned by Israeli security. This was seen by Palestinians as a violation of the agreement about who controls access to the Temple Mount. Israelis saw it as a way to prevent further killings, and a reasonable measure that’s practiced worldwide (including on pilgrims to Mecca). 4.) Many Arabs refused to pass through the detectors and worshiped behind them (see pictures below). 5.) Last Friday riots ensued; three Palestinians were killed and five Israeli police officers were wounded. 6.) In apparent retribution for the metal detectors and the Israeli decision to add that security measure to entering the compound, that evening a Palestinian, Omar al-Abed, entered a Jewish home on the West Bank on Friday evening, stabbing to death three people, a grandfather and the aunt and uncle of a baby boy whose birth was the cause of the gathering. Another woman was stabbed but didn’t die. Before the killing, the terrorist, Omar al-Abed, posted on Facebook that he was going to “die for Al Aqsa,” a mosque on the Temple Mount. You can see the bloody scene of the murders here. The terrorist was shot but survived, and is being treated in an Israeli hospital.

You can argue about whether the metal detectors and cameras installed by the Israelis, without consulting the Muslim caretakers, were an offense to Muslim sensibilities, but I don’t think you can argue that the killing of the Druze policemen, or the stabbing of three civilians, has any justification at all.

Meanwhile, our Women’s March Hero Linda Sarsour, posted what’s below on her Facebook page, saying, falsely, that the praying Muslims were denied access to the mosque (they weren’t; they had to go through metal detectors to pray), and not mentioning any of five Israelis who were murdered without provocation.

Sarsour is willing to lie, and ignore terrorist acts, so long as the victims of terrorism are Israelis. I’d say it’s a greater injustice to murder people, depriving them of life, than to make people go through metal detectors to get to their mosque. Sarsour apparently feels otherwise. This woman is a hero to many feminists and Regressive Leftists.

I wonder when people will wake up to Sarsour’s mendacity. She donated money to repair a vandalized Jewish cemetery (one says they haven’t gotten the dough), but can’t bring herself to say a word about Israelis murdered by terrorists. No, she spins this as a case of Israeli injustice.

Sarsour is a heartless woman besotted with her own renown—or should I say notoriety.