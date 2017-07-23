What is Zionism?

After I wrote the previous post, I was curious to see how “Zionism” was defined by the Oxford English Dictionary, which I use as my standard source of definitions. Here’s the total entry from the online version from the University of Chicago Library (I’ve left out the examples of usage, which don’t add anything):

But the term is not being used in this way by people like the Dyke March organizers. Rather, it’s being used to mean “approval of all of modern Israel’s actions and policies”. By changing the term’s meaning, they conflate those who simply favor the continued existence of the state of Israel with those who are seen as approving of or enabling the mistreatment and oppression of Palestinians. I favor a two-state solution to the issue, which, sadly, looks increasingly unlikely; but I’m regularly called a “Zionist”.

But in reality, “Zionist” has a third meaning, one used by Regressives and those who favor the BDS movement, as “those who want the Israeli state to continue existing.” In that sense, “anti-Zionism” is anti-Semitism, and it’s hard not to see that this is often how it’s meant. It’s a euphemism, just like “states’ rights” was used as a euphemism for “segregation” in the South. In other words, to many regressives “Zionist” simply means “Jew.”

That, in fact, is the usage among Muslims and hard-core anti-Semites: simply “Jews”– the ones depicted in The Protocols of the Elders of Zion (notice the word “Zion”!) If you’re going to throw around the terms “Zionism” or “Zionist,” why not explicitly say what you mean by them? Many Jews oppose some of Israel’s policies but still favor the nation’s existence. It’s unfair to label these people with a perjorative term used in the non-OED sense. h/t: Malgorzata