Upcoming Chicago SlutWalk bans “Zionist displays” (but not pro-Palestinian or Iranian ones)

Not too long ago, some Jewish lesbians who were carrying a “Jewish pride” flag—the gay flag with a Star of David on it—were kicked out of Chicago’s Dyke March. When questioned, the organizers couldn’t get their story straight: one said that the booting was in response to Jews’ chanting “no walls anywhere” in response to the marchers’ chant “No walls from Mexico to Palestine.” (See my posts here and here). Now the Dyke March, which got really bad publicity (even from the New York Times) over this apparently anti-Semitic act, is claiming that the flag-wavers were promulgating an explicitly “Zionist agenda”, though it’s not clear how they were doing that.

What’s clear is that the Dyke March had an explicitly anti-Zionist, pro-Palestinian ideology (they said so), and so they allowed Palestinian flags to be flown at the same time they prohibited Jewish Pride flags. Here’s a photo of the Dyke March:

One other development: Gretchen Rachel Hammond, the reporter who broke this story for Chicago’s LGBT paper the Windy City Times, has been removed from her reporting job and assigned to the sales department. This seems like retribution, but the paper won’t comment.

JTA adds this, noting that the Dyke March has used anti-Semitic language:

Hammond, who is Jewish, told JTA that in the wake of her article, she received dozens of threatening anonymous phone calls. She said one caller called her a “kike,” while others told her she should lose her job or said she “betrayed” the LGBT community. “One of them said, ‘I’m going to get your bitch ass fired,’” Hammond told JTA of calls and text messages she received. “It was vicious. It wasn’t even a request for dialogue. It was, ‘You f**ked with us. We’re going to f**k with you.’ They pretty much blamed me for the whole thing blowing up at them.” The Dyke March itself has fielded criticism for using an anti-Semitic slur, tweeting on July 13 that “Zio tears replenish my electrolytes.” White supremacists, including former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, have used the term “Zio,” derived from Zionist, as a slur for Jews. On July 14, the Dyke March deleted the tweet and apologized, saying it “didn’t know the violent history of the term.”

And Hammond sent out this tweet, implying her reassignment (she wants a reporting job) was retributive:

You attacked, humiliated and robbed me of a job. No tears. I forgive you. Just hope you learn how destructive and pointless hatred is. — Gretchen R. Hammond (@GretchRHammond) July 17, 2017

But back to the SlutWalk, scheduled for August 12 in Chicago. The Algemeiner reports (and it’s verified by other sources, as well as by the SlutWalk organizers themselves), that they’ve banned all “Zionist displays” from their own march:

After the scandal involving the ejection of Jewish women carrying Star of David pride flags at Chicago’s Dyke March on June 28, a sister organization in the city has announced that it will follow suit by banning “Zionist displays” from its upcoming protest against sexual violence and “rape culture.” The ban was announced this week on social media by the organizers of SlutWalk Chicago — part of an international protest movement that “fights rape culture, victim blaming, and slut shaming.” The Chicago event is set to take place on August 12. “We still stand behind Dyke March Chicago’s decision to remove the Zionist contingent from their event, & we won’t allow Zionist displays at ours,” the organizers tweeted last Sunday — beginning several days of exchanges with other users over the policy. These were distinguished by the organizers’ continued insistence that anti-Zionism is a legitimate progressive belief, and that any linkage with antisemitism should be dismissed as a discrediting tactic. In one exchange defending the Dyke March decision to exclude the Jewish women, the SlutWalk organizers aggressively justified the action, declaring: “They were kicked out after a discussion where they made their Zionist beliefs known and refused to back down.” The Star of David flag was banned, they continued, “because its connections to the oppression enacted by Israel is too strong for it to be neutral & IN CONTEXT it was used as a Zionist symbol.” Yet they say they’ll allow the Star of David to be displayed. But what “context” would allow that, since the SlutWalk organizers are apparently pro-Palestinan and anti-Zionist? Here are two of their tweets:

We support people showing their Jewish and LGBTQ+ pride. Please show yours if you feel so moved! Just leave the Zionism at home ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — SlutWalk Chicago (@slutwalkchi) July 22, 2017

I predict that anyone carrying the Jewish Pride flag will be kicked out, even if they keep their mouths shut. But maybe not, since the Dyke March came off looking pretty dreadful after its anti-Semitic machinations and unconvincing explanations for expelling the gay Jews.

What’s sad about all this is that here again American gays align themselves with repressive Muslim states that would kill or imprison them if they tried to have a SlutWalk or Dyke March there. Can you imagine a Dyke March in Gaza? In contrast, Israel is full of gays, all having full rights, and there are regular gay pride parades. (Regressives, who have to somehow comport this with their defense of homophobic Islam, say that it’s Israeli “pinkwashing” and that gay rights are given and proclaimed only to whitewash Israel’s supposed “apartheid” policies.)

Regardless, the SlutWalk and Dyke March would do well to remember that all ten nations where homosexuality can be punished by death are Muslim-majority countries, and that homosexuality is illegal in most Muslim-majority lands:

It’s ineffably sad that LGBT organizations like the Dyke March and SlutWalk still support Islamic countries—the enforcers of some of the most homophobic laws in the world. But of course Muslims are considered people of color, and that trumps any laws or dictates that allow gays to be hanged or thrown from buildings. How dare they say they abhor discrimination and oppression when they say nothing about (or even extol) Islamic countries that would kill them or throw them in jail?

And I haven’t even mentioned Islamic oppression of women.

Our organization abhors discrimination, exploitation and oppression. That's why we keep organizing and fighting in justice. — SlutWalk Chicago (@slutwalkchi) July 17, 2017

Two comments: “injustice” is one word. More important, no, they don’t abhor discrimination and oppression—not when it’s practiced by Muslims.