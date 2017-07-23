The evolution of the Strandbeest

Six years ago I put up a video of a walking sculpture called a “Strandbeest” (“beach creature”), built by a physicist turned sculptor named Theo Jansen, who’s been building these for 17 years.

I urge you to peruse his website, as they’re getting increasingly more complicated. There’s no motor involved; they’re all propelled by the wind. And he’s designed a method to store the wind with a bicycle pump, creating a “stomach” that can be used to move the Beest when it’s calm. The main struts are plastic tubes.

Reader Bruce sent me this amazing video with a comment, “Very clever engineer and builder makes these beach wind machines that look like marine polychaetes and other inverts. These are much larger than those he did several years ago.”

This video shows a panoply of Strandbeests; they’re all fantastic.

6 Comments

  1. Randy schenck
    It makes me dizzy. The music goes well.

  2. ok2av8
    His engineering artwork has fascinated me from the beginning. He must have a big barn or a very large maker space to hatch these best. Seem I read somewhere that NASA has considered how to use his beast as rovers for mars and whatever planet these thing came from.

  3. Ken Kukec
    And on the eighth day, Jansen created Strandbeests, and brought them forth abundantly after their kind.

    Pretty effin’ cool.

  4. Mark R.
    Can I haz one?

  5. Gamall
    Fascinating.

    Apparently he uses evolutionary computation methods to help design them: http://www.strandbeest.com/beests_leg.php.

