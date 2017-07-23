Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, July 23, 2017, and National Vanilla Ice Cream Day. It’s Revolution Day in Egypt, commemorating the 1953 coup that eventually deposed King Farouk. And it’s kind of a boring, vanilla-like day, for not much happened on this date in history (I’m sure readers will correct me).

On July 23, 1903, the Ford Motor Company sold its first car. The lucky buyer of that Model A was a Chicago dentist, Ernest Pfennig. On this day in 1942, the Holocaust took another step on as the Treblinka concentration camp opened in Poland. Between 700,000 and 900,000 Jews and 2000 Romanis were killed there—more than in any other camp save Auschwitz. And on this day in 1962, the satellite Telstar (remember the eponymous rock song of the same year?) relayed the first public television program to cross the Atlantic; it featured Walter Cronkite.

Notables born on this day include Raymond Chandler (1888), Haile Selassie (1892), Vera Rubin (1928), Justice Anthony Kennedy (1936) and Alison Krauss (1971). Here’s Krauss with her band, Union Station, playing a traditional American folk song that will be familiar to many of you:

Those who died on this day include Ulysses S. Grant (1885), Donald Barthelme (1989), Eudora Welty (2001), Daniel Schorr (2010), Amy Winehouse (2011) and Sally Ride (2012). Reader Simon and I are great fans of Amy, and here’s one of my favorites (be sure to watch “Back to Black” from the same set).

Hili didn’t have much truck with the two children who visited this week, and Andrzej got only one picture of them interacting. Here’s Hania, sporting a tabby-cat tee shirt, communing with The Princess:

Hania: Between us girls I will tell you something. Hili: What? Hania: I like you very much. Hili: I like you too.

In Polish:

Hania: Między nami dziewczynami, coś ci powiem.

Hili: Co?

Hania: Bardzo cię lubię.

Hili: Ja ciebie też.